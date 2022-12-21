Browns mentally prepare to embrace extreme cold conditions expected vs. Saints

The Browns will have to attempt to pass the ball at some point, and it could be difficult for QB Deshaun Watson to connect with Browns receivers on the deep passing plays they've been hoping to discover more as he continues to re-acclimate to NFL speeds.

Veteran WR Amari Cooper has played in several chilly settings throughout his eight-year career. To him, the weather shouldn't affect how players play, but he understands how it might alter game plans, particularly in the passing department.

"Obviously, the weather does affect the passing game, especially the wind — that's a huge thing," he said. "There are things you can do to mitigate that. That's when strategy comes into play."

When the Browns do pass, the throws will likely be of the shorter variety, but Watson proved last week in the 13-3 win over the Ravens that he's capable of managing the offense when conditions aren't favorable for big plays. He completed 18 of 28 pass attempts for 161 yards and one touchdown and no interceptions or turnovers, a stat line that'll always be acceptable in wintry conditions if the defense also does their part.

Saturday will likely be a tougher challenge for Watson, who said the game will "definitely" be the coldest game he's played in.

"My main job is just going out there and like I said before just executing the game plan and try to win," Watson said. "Not so much of what the weather is going to be because I can't control that."

CB Greg Newsome was a bit more blunt about the cold. He played in several frigid games in college at Northwestern and as a youth and high school player growing up near Chicago, and those experiences have given him the kind of perspective most fans likely expect players to really feel when they're in a glacial environment.

"I don't think you can ever necessarily prepare for that," Newsome said. "It's definitely going to be cold. I just feel like it's a decision to make: Are you going to let it affect you or not? Everyone loves to say, 'You went to Northwestern.' You can't prepare for cold. I'm cold, too, but it's just the mindset that you go into the game with."

Would going shirtless like Njoku help Newsome reach that mindset faster?