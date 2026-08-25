Browns partner with NAFA and NFL FLAG to launch 'One Ball, One Flag, One Future' Initiative in Nigeria

For years, the biggest challenge facing flag football players in Nigeria was never passion, talent or willingness to learn. It was access. Across schools and communities, young people who wanted to play often had no footballs to throw, no flag belts to wear and no real pathway to get started. The dreams were there. The tools to build on them weren't.
That's why "One Ball, One Flag, One Future" is more than an event. It's a promise.
Hosted by the Nigeria American Football Association (NAFA) in partnership with Browns Nigeria and NFL FLAG, the initiative has launched a nationwide movement to put 2,000 footballs and 5,000 flag belts directly into the hands of schools and communities that need them most.
Every football represents possibility. Every flag belt represents inclusion. Every recipient represents the next chapter of Nigerian flag football.
The launch itself brought that idea to life. A ceremonial ball was unveiled and mounted on the wall alongside the flags, a visual marker of what the initiative stands for. Then the energy shifted to the field, where four NSSFFL teams went head-to-head in a showcase of exactly the kind of talent this initiative is built to support.
Celebrating the Champions Who Paved the Way
The launch was also a chance to honor the athletes who've already rewritten Nigeria's sporting story. Fresh off making history as Africa's first ever men's and women's continental flag football champions, Team Nigeria was celebrated not just for their wins but for the road that got them there. Players and coaches received personalized footballs with their names on them, a small gesture that said something big: excellence deserves recognition, and every champion's story matters.
Their success is proof that Nigerian talent belongs on the world stage. Now the mission is to give thousands more young athletes that same shot.
Building a National Movement
Flag football is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, with a real pathway toward Olympic competition. Nigeria has already shown it can compete with the best. The next challenge is scale.
By equipping secondary schools, universities, community programs and grassroots organizations across the country, "One Ball, One Flag, One Future" is laying the foundation for sustainable growth. Not just elite athletes, but stronger communities, new leadership opportunities, and a sport where everyone has a place.
This is how national sporting ecosystems get built. Not overnight. One school at a time. One community at a time. One athlete at a time.
Story provided by NAFA. For more information, visit https://nafa.ng/one-flag-one-future/
About Browns Nigeria
As part of the NFL's Global Markets Program, the Cleveland Browns are the first NFL team to be granted international marketing rights in Nigeria, aiming to grow the game of American football in the country as BROWNS NIGERIA, through fan engagement, marketing, and community initiatives, including partnering with the Nigerian American Football Association (NAFA).
For more information, visit https://www.clevelandbrowns.com/fans/nigeria
About the Nigeria American Football Association (NAFA)
The Nigeria American Football Association (NAFA) is Nigeria's only National body dedicated to growing the game of American Football. Established in 2019, its vision is to create opportunities through the game of American football. Since its inception, To date, NAFA has introduced the game of American Football directly to over 10,000 young men and women in 18 States and over 300 schools and has led Nigeria to its first victory at the maiden Africa Continental Flag Football Championship games. NAFA is an Associate member of the International Federation of American Football (IFAF).
For more information, contact press@nafa.ng