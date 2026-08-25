Italy makes history on the world stage in Düsseldorf

Düsseldorf will forever hold a special place in the history of Italian Flag Football.
At the 2026 IFAF Flag Football World Championships, Italy's Men's National Team claimed an extraordinary silver medal and, with it, qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, where Flag Football will make its Olympic debut.
Italy was the only European nation to reach the men's podium and the only European team to secure an Olympic berth at the first opportunity — a historic achievement at the end of a tournament played at an exceptionally high technical level.
Throughout the Championships, rankings and reputations offered no guarantees. Games were competitive and often decided by just a handful of plays, demonstrating how rapidly Flag Football is growing not only in participation and visibility, but also in quality and competitiveness around the world.
That growth was equally evident off the field. IFAF and the Local Organizing Committee delivered an outstanding event, while the partnership with the NFL raised the standard even further. The active presence of several NFL franchises, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and IOC President Kirsty Coventry in Düsseldorf underlined the importance of this World Championship on the road to LA28 and the increasingly global dimension of the sport.
For Italy, there was another powerful symbol throughout this historic week. Both National Teams proudly carried the Browns Italia logo on their official uniforms, representing the partnership between FIDAF and the Cleveland Browns and a shared commitment to growing the game in Italy. Seeing that logo on the world stage, during the greatest achievement in Italian Flag Football history, made the connection even more meaningful — and strengthened the belief that this partnership can take the Italian movement even further.
The Women's National Team also returned from Düsseldorf with important reasons for optimism. Italy finished 11th, but the final ranking tells only part of the story. The Italians competed on equal terms with some of the strongest programs in the world, highlighted by a narrow 14–12 loss to Mexico, one of the international powerhouses of the women's game.
The talent is there. The next challenge is to create the structure that allows it to develop further.
That means investing in the Women's National Team program, creating more opportunities for athletes to train and compete at the highest level, and expanding the base of the game across Italy. Above all, it means bringing Flag Football into more schools and giving more girls the opportunity to discover the sport from an early age.
This is also one of the key ambitions behind the partnership between FIDAF and the Cleveland Browns: to grow the game, inspire a new generation and create opportunities for more girls and young women to see Flag Football as their sport.
Düsseldorf showed how far Italian Flag Football has already come.
For the men, Los Angeles is now a reality. For the women, the journey toward the next level has already begun.
And for the entire Italian movement, this World Championship may represent not a destination, but the beginning of something even bigger.