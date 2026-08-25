Italy makes history on the world stage in Düsseldorf

The talent is there. The next challenge is to create the structure that allows it to develop further.

That means investing in the Women's National Team program, creating more opportunities for athletes to train and compete at the highest level, and expanding the base of the game across Italy. Above all, it means bringing Flag Football into more schools and giving more girls the opportunity to discover the sport from an early age.

This is also one of the key ambitions behind the partnership between FIDAF and the Cleveland Browns: to grow the game, inspire a new generation and create opportunities for more girls and young women to see Flag Football as their sport.

Düsseldorf showed how far Italian Flag Football has already come.

For the men, Los Angeles is now a reality. For the women, the journey toward the next level has already begun.