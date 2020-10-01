Browns players, coaches meet with Cleveland officials to discuss police reform, accountability

When the players asked how they can best help, Williams offered a number of options, including players and coaches visiting police academies to support training and encourage graduates, encouraging more citizens to become police officers, increasing their engagement with police officers through ride-a-longs and using their platform to advocate for standardized training on the county and state level. In recent years, the Browns have participated in ride-alongs with police officers, engaged in summits that brought citizens and city officials together for important dialogue and donated their time and money to local causes. The Browns and Browns players have also made additional contributions to City of Cleveland recreation centers to help create more opportunities for youth to learn and play in their own community. In May 2019, seven Browns players visited a local courthouse and jail as part of a Listen and Learn tour to get a closer look at how the justice system operates.

In the near future, Browns players hope to meet with state leaders to advocate for the state-wide standardization of some of the practices that have helped CPD make major strides over the past five years. They'll also be using their respective platforms to highlight this kind of progress in hopes of inspiring other big-city departments to do the same.

The Browns hope their meeting is just the beginning of many discussions with people in power and in positions of creating positive change. Players have stressed the importance of taking action to improve racial inequality and not simply releasing statements.

They want their actions to truly have an effect on the community, and their meetings with Chief Williams and the City Council Members of Cleveland are a big step in accomplishing that goal.