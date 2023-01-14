Browns set to interview Dennard Wilson for defensive coordinator

Wilson joined the Eagles in 2021 as defensive backs coach and was elevated to defensive pass game coordinator for the 2022 season. Philadelphia, which earned the NFC's top seed and has a bye before jumping into playoff action next weekend, boasts the NFL's No. 1 pass defense (179.8 yards per game) and No. 2 overall defense (301.5). Wilson has worked closely with a secondary that features Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay, who has three of the Eagles' 17 interceptions.