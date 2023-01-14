Browns set to interview Dennard Wilson for defensive coordinator

The Browns on Saturday are set to interview Dennard Wilson for the team's defensive coordinator opening.

Wilson, who is currently serving as the Eagles' defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach, is the third candidate to interview for the position. Jim Schwartz interviewed Wednesday with the team and Brian Flores was interviewed Thursday.

Wilson joined the Eagles in 2021 as defensive backs coach and was elevated to defensive pass game coordinator for the 2022 season. Philadelphia, which earned the NFC's top seed and has a bye before jumping into playoff action next weekend, boasts the NFL's No. 1 pass defense (179.8 yards per game) and No. 2 overall defense (301.5). Wilson has worked closely with a secondary that features Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay, who has three of the Eagles' 17 interceptions.

Prior to Philadelphia, Wilson spent four years with the Jets as a defensive backs coach (2017-18) and passing game coordinator/DBs coach (2019-20). Wilson played a key role in the development of S Jamal Adams, who earned All-Pro honors in 2018 and 2019.

Wilson entered the NFL as a scout with the Bears (2008-2011) before shifting into coaching with the St. Louis Rams. After spending three years as a defensive quality control coach, Wilson took over as a defensive backs coach with the Rams from 2015-16.

Wilson played defensive back at the University of Maryland, where he shined as a multi-year starter and earned All-ACC honors.

