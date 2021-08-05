#BrownsCamp Daily

Presented by

#BrownsCamp Daily: Donovan Peoples-Jones shines again on Day 7

Get caught up on all you missed from Wednesday's practice

Aug 05, 2021 at 08:48 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Unless you're a Browns fan who has lived under a rock for the past week, you've likely seen plenty of Donovan Peoples-Jones highlights through the first week of #BrownsCamp.

He was a standout player starting on Day 1, and he's continued to shine every practice with impressive catches in traffic, on the sidelines and deep down the field.

Those trends all continued for Peoples-Jones, a 2020 sixth-round selection, on Day 7 Wednesday, when he completed perhaps the longest play of training camp with a 70-yard completion from Baker Mayfield for a touchdown.

At this point, it's no surprise seeing multiple targets to No. 11 every practice, and at least one of them has turned into one of the day's top highlights.

"I think that anytime a player is a second-year player there should be a jump," wide receivers coach/pass-game coordinator Chad O'Shea said Wednesday before practice. "It's his second lap around the track. He's done an outstanding job of putting himself in position to have the opportunity to contribute here because of his work ethic."

The Browns are off Thursday before jumping into their eighth practice Friday, so there's plenty of time to catch up on what happened on Day 7. Here's what you might have missed.

Photos: Training Camp - Day 7

Check out photos from the seventh day of Browns Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

The team during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
1 / 51

The team during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
2 / 51

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
3 / 51

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
4 / 51

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
5 / 51

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
6 / 51

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
7 / 51

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
8 / 51

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
9 / 51

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
10 / 51

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
11 / 51

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
12 / 51

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
13 / 51

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
14 / 51

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
15 / 51

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
16 / 51

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
17 / 51

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
18 / 51

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
19 / 51

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
20 / 51

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
21 / 51

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
22 / 51

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
23 / 51

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
24 / 51

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
25 / 51

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
26 / 51

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
27 / 51

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
28 / 51

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
29 / 51

A helmet during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
30 / 51

Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
31 / 51

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
32 / 51

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
33 / 51

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
34 / 51

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
35 / 51

Center JC Tretter (64) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Elijah Benton (48) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
36 / 51

Safety Elijah Benton (48) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
37 / 51

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
38 / 51

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
39 / 51

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
40 / 51

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
41 / 51

Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
42 / 51

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
43 / 51

Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
44 / 51

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
45 / 51

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
46 / 51

Running back Demetric Felton (25) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
47 / 51

Defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
48 / 51

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
49 / 51

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
50 / 51

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
51 / 51

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Headlines

Owusu-Koramoah eager to re-join high-performing defenseFresh Takes: Training Camp Observations - Day 7

Jadeveon Clowney 'looking for a big outcome' as he finds his groove in training camp

WRs coach says Donovan Peoples-Jones has 'made the most of his opportunities'

Mack Wilson's offseason work paying off early at training camp

Owusu-Koramoah eager to re-join high-performing defense

Watch This

Social Watch

Press Conferences

Related Content

news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Defense thrives under intensity of first padded practice

Get caught up on all you missed from Tuesday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Nick Chubb cements future in Cleveland

Get caught up on all you missed from Monday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Defense steps up on Day 4 as Browns enter day of rest

Get caught up on all you missed from Saturday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Fans arrive back in Berea and bring the energy on Day 3

Get caught up on all you missed from Friday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Mayfield already showing more comfort in Year 2 under offensive system

Get caught up on all you missed from Thursday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Stefanski explains roster philosophy with cutdown day looming 

Get caught up on all you might have missed from Wednesday's action in Berea
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: What the team hopes to accomplish before Baltimore week

Get caught up with what you might have missed from Tuesday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Where Baker Mayfield believes he's made the most progress

Get caught up on all you might have missed from Sunday's practice at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Rookie Nick Harris impressing with confidence, poise

Get caught up with all you might have missed from Saturday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: How Denzel Ward is working to be even better in 2020

Get caught up on everything you might have missed from Friday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Baker Mayfield explains his role in getting most out of Browns' playmakers

Get caught up on all you might have missed from Day 10 of Training Camp
Advertising