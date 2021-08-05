BrownsCamp Daily: Donovan Peoples-Jones shines again on Day 7

Unless you're a Browns fan who has lived under a rock for the past week, you've likely seen plenty of Donovan Peoples-Jones highlights through the first week of #BrownsCamp.

He was a standout player starting on Day 1, and he's continued to shine every practice with impressive catches in traffic, on the sidelines and deep down the field.

Those trends all continued for Peoples-Jones, a 2020 sixth-round selection, on Day 7 Wednesday, when he completed perhaps the longest play of training camp with a 70-yard completion from Baker Mayfield for a touchdown.

At this point, it's no surprise seeing multiple targets to No. 11 every practice, and at least one of them has turned into one of the day's top highlights.

"I think that anytime a player is a second-year player there should be a jump," wide receivers coach/pass-game coordinator Chad O'Shea said Wednesday before practice. "It's his second lap around the track. He's done an outstanding job of putting himself in position to have the opportunity to contribute here because of his work ethic."