Burning Questions for Browns' first preseason game vs. Jaguars

What other starters play, and how do they look?

The starters will likely only be in for a few series, but there will be new players to watch and returning players in new roles worth monitoring.

Watson was the only player who was named as an expected starter on the offense, but others who could join him include WRs Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, RB Nick Chubb and most, if not all of the starting O-Line. A debut from Cooper, who was acquired in a trade with the Cowboys in March, would provide an exciting opportunity to see what chemistry he's built so far with Watson.

On defense, we could have our first look at Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott, who have taken first-team reps so far at DT and would be the only two new starters on the defense this year. CB Greg Newsome II has handled the bulk of slot duties in training camp and would be worth watching in that role if he starts Friday as well, and that would likely leave Greedy Williams as the top CB on the outside, if he plays.

How much will the Browns test York?

Cade York, the 2022 fourth-round draft pick from LSU, is one "starting" player who will be available for the whole game.

He's the only kicker on the roster, and the Browns are hoping to provide him with plenty of field goal opportunities during the three preseason games. His leg strength, accuracy and mental fortitude has been evident in camp practices — he nailed a 45-yard field goal in front of the team earlier this week to end practice and allow players to skip post-practice meetings — and the Browns will certainly want to give him a chance to add confidence throughout the heading into the regular season.

York has made a few kicks from 50 or more yards so far in training camp. How many chances will the Browns give him to kick from those distances in the preseason? We'll discover part of that answer Friday.

Which other rookies are worth monitoring?

Third-rounders CB M.J. Emerson Jr. and DE Alex Wright, fourth-rounder DT Perrion Winfrey and fifth-rounder RB Jerome Ford are among the rookies the Browns selected in the draft who could see a good chunk of snaps. Stefanski said Tuesday he hadn't made a decision yet on whether third-round WR David Bell will play after he opened camp on the active/PUP list and was activated last Saturday.