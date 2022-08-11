How to Watch and Listen

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 12, 2022

Aug 11, 2022 at 09:51 AM
The Cleveland Browns will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 7 p.m. EST at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Matchup

  • The Browns are coming off an 8-9 season in 2021. The Jaguars went 3-14 last season.
  • The Browns last played the Jaguars in the first game of the preseason last year, when they won 23-13. They last played the Jaguars in the regular season in 2020, when they also won 27-25. The Jaguars lead the all-time regular season series, 12-6.

Storylines to Watch

  • Deshaun starts – QB Deshaun Watson, who was acquired by the Browns in a trade with the Texans this offseason, is expected to make his Browns preseason debut and start the game.
  • Other starters will play – In addition to Watson, the Browns are expected to open the game with most of their other starters.
  • Browns rookies debut – Browns rookies — with the exception of injured rookie WR Michael Woods II (hamstring) — are expected to make their pro debuts.

Watch on TV

Pre-Game: Friday, 6:30 p.m., News 5 (Cleveland Area)

Game: Friday, 7 p.m., News 5

Announcers: Chris Rose, Joe Thomas, Aditi Kinkhabwala (sidelines)

NFL+

• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 3 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 7 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

