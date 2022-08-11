Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 7 p.m. EST at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
Matchup
- The Browns are coming off an 8-9 season in 2021. The Jaguars went 3-14 last season.
- The Browns last played the Jaguars in the first game of the preseason last year, when they won 23-13. They last played the Jaguars in the regular season in 2020, when they also won 27-25. The Jaguars lead the all-time regular season series, 12-6.
Storylines to Watch
- Deshaun starts – QB Deshaun Watson, who was acquired by the Browns in a trade with the Texans this offseason, is expected to make his Browns preseason debut and start the game.
- Other starters will play – In addition to Watson, the Browns are expected to open the game with most of their other starters.
- Browns rookies debut – Browns rookies — with the exception of injured rookie WR Michael Woods II (hamstring) — are expected to make their pro debuts.
Watch on TV
Pre-Game: Friday, 6:30 p.m., News 5 (Cleveland Area)
Game: Friday, 7 p.m., News 5
Announcers: Chris Rose, Joe Thomas, Aditi Kinkhabwala (sidelines)
NFL+
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 3 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 7 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
