Burning questions for the Browns ahead of Week 13 matchup against the Rams

Will the Browns play a cleaner game in Week 13?

The Browns frequently talk about the importance of playing a clean game. However, in Week 12, they struggled to play a clean game, as they defeated themselves with five fumbles – three of which they lost – and penalties. The Broncos scored 10 points off the turnovers.

"Clean can be an assignment, it can be your alignment, it can be your technique," Stefanski said. "And a lot of times that football, when you're not playing clean, it's a center-quarterback exchange. We had a quarterback- running back exchange. Decisions from the quarterback position when we catch that ball, a technique thing, putting it away. So, I think we hone in on those techniques, but we're just trying to play clean ball."

This whole season, taking care of the ball has been emphasized; however, the Browns have 23 turnovers this season, ranking second in the league.

The Browns also committed several penalties, as they had eight penalties for 66 yards, and two of those led to first downs for the Broncos. Yet, the penalties were a mixture of the Browns offense and defense. They can't play sloppy against the Rams, who have an offense that can put points on the board.

"Yeah, unfortunately, a lot of those defensive penalties negated some good plays, and that's the frustrating part that we have to clean up," Stefanski said. "We'll work very hard at the aligned offsides; those shouldn't happen, and we'll be better this week."