DE Myles Garrett's shoulder feeling "better" heading into Week 13

Garrett did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday in Los Angeles but was a full participant in Friday's practice. He participated in the position drills with the defense during the open portion of practice on Friday.

Garrett said that his shoulder is feeling "a lot better," and does not expect any restrictions during the game against the Rams. He knows that could change throughout the flow of the game, but Garrett said he was feeling "great right now" after Friday's practice.

Garrett said that on Monday, he may have had some doubt that he could play in Week 13. Even so, he was determined to find a way to play against the Rams.

"I mean, as my (physical therapist) would say, I've got Wolverine blood," Garrett said. "And thanks to other staff here and my health and wellness team, it's culminated in me getting back on the field sooner than maybe some would have expected. Being able to feel good going into this weekend, is really thanks for them."

He related the pain of this shoulder injury to feeling like the pain he endured following the car accident he was in last season in Sept. 22. However, Garrett said this shoulder injury that he sustained in Week 12 is not related to that accident from over a year ago.