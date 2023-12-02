DE Myles Garrett's shoulder feeling "better" heading into Week 13

The Browns will have their dominant edge rusher on the field on Sunday, as DE Myles Garrett did not have an injury designation on Friday for their Week 13 matchup against the Rams.
Earlier in the week, Garrett stood in the locker room following the Browns' loss to the Broncos in Week 12 with his left arm in a sling. Garrett said that he was dealing with a left shoulder injury, after he felt a "pop" in his shoulder during the game.
Yet, on Monday, HC Kevin Stefanski said that Garrett was dealing with a sore shoulder but believed that he would be OK. Garrett entered the week of practice as day to day.
Garrett did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday in Los Angeles but was a full participant in Friday's practice. He participated in the position drills with the defense during the open portion of practice on Friday.
Garrett said that his shoulder is feeling "a lot better," and does not expect any restrictions during the game against the Rams. He knows that could change throughout the flow of the game, but Garrett said he was feeling "great right now" after Friday's practice.
Garrett said that on Monday, he may have had some doubt that he could play in Week 13. Even so, he was determined to find a way to play against the Rams.
"I mean, as my (physical therapist) would say, I've got Wolverine blood," Garrett said. "And thanks to other staff here and my health and wellness team, it's culminated in me getting back on the field sooner than maybe some would have expected. Being able to feel good going into this weekend, is really thanks for them."
He related the pain of this shoulder injury to feeling like the pain he endured following the car accident he was in last season in Sept. 22. However, Garrett said this shoulder injury that he sustained in Week 12 is not related to that accident from over a year ago.
"But fortunately, we hopped on it quick, immediately got resources around me, a team around me," he said. "We got to work on it. But obviously, as you saw, it was painful as hell."
Garrett is having a dominant defensive season and plays an important role for the Browns defense. He has 32 total tackles through 11 games with 13 solo tackles. He is tied for third in the league with 13 sacks and has forced four fumbles.
DC Jim Schwartz believes that a trait of Garrett's that can fly under the radar is his toughness and ability to play through injuries. Schwartz knew that Garrett would work as hard as he could to be able to play in the game.
And his teammates agreed. CB Greg Newsome II described Garrett as "Superman." They prepared for either outcome on Garrett's availability for Sunday's game but knew that Garrett would do whatever was necessary to be out on the field with his team. They will adjust if he is able to play every snap on Sunday or have a certain role in the game. His presence on the field is important for their defense.
"I didn't know there was such thing as Myles being banged up, and he got in a car accident last year and walked away and played the next week or something," S Grant Delpit said. "He's like the Incredible Hulk, man. That dude is different."