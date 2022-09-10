Burning Questions for Week 1 vs. Panthers

2. How fast can the offense start with Jacoby Brissett?

The Browns aren't going to ask Brissett to be a superstar QB.

They know their biggest strength will be their run game, which they'll certainly look to use early to build a lead and help make the game more manageable from Brissett's perspective.

By starting fast and building that lead, the Browns will be able to continue to use their run game even more to fatigue Carolina's defense and put Brissett in positions to pass the ball in safe situations — in other words, minimizing the amount of times the offense faces third-and-long.

"(Head Coach) Kevin (Stefanski) has been preaching to us that we have to make sure we come out and get off to a fast start," Brissett said. "This is our first one. We have to be ready to go."

A fast start and early lead is always important to win games comfortably.

It's especially important when a new QB is playing his first game.

3. How does the defense stop McCaffrey?

A strong argument can be made that the most important goal the Browns must achieve to win Sunday is slowing McCaffrey.

He's one of the most versatile running backs in the league and the heartbeat of their offense, but he's exactly the type of player the Browns have designed their defense to stop — particularly at linebacker.

Speedy guys such as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jacob Phillips were brought to Cleveland to patrol the field from sideline to sideline. They know their tackling angles must be sharp to stop McCaffrey from breaking tackles and running free along the egde, and the onus will largely fall on them, as well as Walker and LB Sione Takitaki, to keep McCaffrey contained.

Owusu-Koramoah knows the guys are up for the challenge.

"I think it is always an excitement when it comes to playing guys of high caliber, playing in the NFL, period, going against guys who are top-rated and going against guys who are also getting paid like you are getting paid," he said. "It will be an exciting process, and it will be an exciting game to watch."

4. What's the situation at returner?

The final roster battle the Browns needed to sort out before Sunday was officially decided this week at returner.

Demetric Felton Jr. will be the primary guy for kick and punt returns. The role was initially supposed to go to Jakeem Grant, a Pro Bowl returner the Browns signed this offseason who unfortunately suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in training camp.

Felton averaged 7.1 yards per return on 32 punt returns and 19.1 yards per kick return in nine attempts last season as a rookie. He had no prior experience in punt returns before 2021, but after he placed a heavy emphasis on improving in that area this offseason, special team coordinator Mike Priefer believes he's ready for the role.

"He has worked extremely hard in his ball security, tracking punts, catching punts and just the little nuances of where your hands are, your elbows, your feet, your body position and how to track it, get to the spot and move your feet to adjust and those little things," Priefer said. "Hundreds and hundreds of reps since last year in terms of the spring, training camp and then this past week. He is, I do not want to say comfortable because I never want my returner to be comfortable, but I want him to be confident. I think he is much more confident than he was a year ago."

5. Will Conklin be active?

The biggest lingering injury question the Browns have heading into Sunday is about Conklin, who was limited in practice this week as he tested the strength of the knee that suffered a season-ending injury last year. He's gradually worked the knee back to full strength over the last month in practice.

A 2020 All-Pro at right tackle, Conklin would provide the Browns a huge boost up front if he's able to play. He'd be replaced by either second-year vet James Hudson III or seventh-year veteran Joe Haeg, who was signed Monday, if he's not quite ready.