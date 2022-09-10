The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Carolina Panthers  

2. Pressure Bursts Pipes!

The Browns generate pressure at one of the highest rates in the NFL, led by Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, who combined for 25 sacks in 2021. Garrett sits just four sacks shy of setting the Browns franchise record and something tells me he would love to accomplish that feat in Week 1 against the Panthers and a very familiar quarterback. Let's not forget that Myles set the franchise record for sacks in a single game last year against the Chicago Bears with 4.5, so it is not out of the question to get it done on Sunday.

Helping matters for Myles and company is that the Panthers are starting rookie first rounder Ickey Ekwonu at left tackle and LG Brady Christensen will be making his first ever start at that position. With an entirely new left side of the line, look for the Browns to really turn up the heat on the blind side of quarterback Baker Mayfield. When under pressure, Mayfield completed just 41 percent of his passes and became prone to throwing interceptions. In fact, no one has thrown more interceptions than Mayfield's 56 since entering the league in 2018. The Browns generate pressure on 35 percent of the plays in which Garrett and Clowney are on the field together, which is an elite mark. Conversely, no quarterback in the NFL sees more of his pressures result in sacks than Mayfield. The Browns can turn up the heat on Mayfield and generate a bevy of negative plays, which will lead to a dominant performance from a defense that has its sights set on being the best in the NFL in 2022.

3. Fast Start