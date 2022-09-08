Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. EST at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Matchup
- The Browns are coming off an 8-9 season and a third-place finish in the AFC North in 2021. The Panthers went 5-12 and finished fourth.
- The Panthers lead the all-time series, 2-4. The Browns won the most recent matchup, 26-20, in Week 14 of 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Storylines to Watch
- Browns D vs. Baker – The Browns will start the season against their former QB and 2018 first overall pick, Baker Mayfield. The Panthers acquired Mayfield in a trade from the Browns in July.
- Brissett at QB – Jacoby Brissett will start for the Browns at QB, marking the first of 11 games he's expected to start as Deshaun Watson serves an 11-game suspension.
- Running it back on D – The Browns retained nine of its 11 defensive starters from a season ago and expect the group to be one of the top defenses in the league. The group ranked fifth in total defense (311.5 yards allowed per game) last season and was particularly strong late in the year, holding opponents to 26 or less points in the last seven games.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Browns Countdown, 9 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
NFL+
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns