Burning Questions for Week 16 vs. Saints

2. Can Browns D slow Kamara?

The Saints would've likely been expected to run the ball a ton regardless of the weather conditions — two of their top WRs, rookie Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, were ruled out for the game with injuries. Landry, who signed with the Saints in the offseason after four years with the Browns, was placed on injured reserve.

That means a big workload is likely coming for RB Alvin Kamara, who can be a threat as both a pass catcher and runner.

Kamara, though, has largely struggled running the ball this season. He's averaged 3.9 yards per carry and has topped 90 rushing yards just three times this season, although one of those times was last week against the Falcons when he rushed for 91 yards. Kamara hasn't scored a touchdown as a runner or passer since Week 8.

"He is a unique player in his own right just because he is a very good runner, but you can see they put him in different places," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "When he gets out on routes, he is hard to deal with. You have to have a plan just because of what he is able to do in the passing game against him. The run game, there is obviously coverage pressure, but when he gets out in the pass game, you better have a couple of different ways to try to cover him."

3. Can Browns contain Taysom Hill?

The biggest threat the Browns will likely need to focus on most Saturday is Taysom Hill, who can line up at just about any spot on the offense and can also play special teams.

Hill's official designation is a tight end, but he's rushed 68 times for 449 yards (6.6 yards per carry) with five touchdowns. He's only caught seven passes for 66 yards but has scored two touchdowns through the air, and he's also passed the ball 17 times for 11 completions, 216 yards and two touchdowns.

Hill is the Saints' key to big plays, and the Browns know they can't lose sight of him when he's on the field.

"He's one of the most unique players in the league," Woods said. "They do a good job of using him. They are really running multiple offenses where if he is on the field he can play a lot of different positions. It's definitely a challenge, but I think we are putting together a good plan."

4. Can Watson continue showing improvement?

It's going to be awfully tough, if not impossible for Watson to continue showing strides as a passer in the weather conditions Saturday.

The most Watson can do to keep showing he's made progress in his fourth start since taking a 700-day gap between NFL starts is to play mistake-free football and keep the offensive operation clean. That's what he did last week in a low-scoring, but mostly smooth performance in a 13-3 win over the Ravens when passing conditions were also difficult due to the weather. Watson didn't throw any interceptions in the game, though, and made a few strong throws in the game's only touchdown drive.

This week, anything beyond a short pass will likely be difficult to complete, so all the Browns can really ask from Watson is to help the offense avoid penalties, put guys in the correct position after the huddle breaks and manage the game appropriately.