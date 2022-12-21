3 Browns players earn Pro Bowl honors

Bitonio was voted to his fifth straight Pro Bowl and maintained his status as one of the most dominant guards in the NFL. He's second among guards with an 86.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus and also ranks seventh among guards with a 95 percent pass block win rate, according to ESPN. A second-round pick in 2014, Bitonio also hasn't missed an offensive snap since the 2016 season.

Bitonio is the ninth Brown to be named to five consecutive Pro Bowls, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers QB Otto Graham (1951-55), RB Jim Brown (1958-66), G Gene Hickerson (1966-71), T/K Lou Groza (1951-56) and RB Leroy Kelly (1967-72) as well as 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist T Joe Thomas (2008-17), G Jim Ray Smith (1959-63) and T Dick Schafrath (1964-69). He is the first Browns guard to be named to five consecutive Pro Bowls since Hickerson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, made six straight from 1966-71.

Chubb was voted to his fourth straight Pro Bowl and has made another run toward the league's rushing title. He sits third in the NFL with 1,252 rushing yards and is tied for third with 12 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for his career high. Chubb also moved up to fourth on the Browns' all-time rushing leaderboard earlier this season.