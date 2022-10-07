Burning Questions for Week 5 vs. Chargers

Can Brissett, Cooper reignite their connection?

After totaling over 100 receiving yards in back-to-back games, Amari Cooper was a non-factor in the pass game in Week 4 and caught just one pass for nine yards on four targets.

That game should be an anomaly for Cooper, who had shown in Weeks 2 and 3 how reliable of a target he can be for QB Jacoby Brissett. Cooper credited the Falcons for how well they covered him in Week 4 and said the flow of the game dictated his target count, and he could be on track to rebound Sunday. The Browns need him to be more involved to elevate their pass game and stay ahead of the possible output from the Chargers.

"I think it's critical," Brissett said. "We understand that, and teams understand that. Obviously, didn't want it to work out that way, but it did. It is a great learning tool for us at my position, his position and obviously Kev (Head Coach Kevin Stefanski) calling the plays. Just something that we understand is something that we have to do is find ways to get him involved. I just missed him a couple of times."

Cooper will primarily face CB J.C. Jackson, a 2021 Pro Bowler who has started the year on a rough note. He's allowed 10 receptions on 11 targets and has a Pro Football Focus grade of 39.3, which ranks 100th out of 103 cornerbacks in the league.

It could be a favorable matchup for Cooper, and the Browns have to capitalize on it the same way they did before the rough outing last week.

Will Chubb stay hot?

At this point, the answer to this question always seems to be "yes" — Chubb has totaled 80 or more yards in all four games this season and has topped 100 yards in three of them. He's second in the NFL with 459 yards this season, four yards behind Giants RB Saquon Barkley.

No defense has been able to stop him so far, and he faces a Chargers defense this week that has allowed a 100-yard rusher in each of the last two games. The Browns have used Chubb a lot and have given him at least 17 carries in each game this season, and he's responded by averaging 5.7 yards per carry, which stands as the highest mark of his career.

There are zero signs the Browns would use Chubb any differently this week, and perhaps they'll even look to use him more to improve their red zone efficiency — the Browns rank 15th in the league with a 56.25 percent success rate inside the 20-yard line.