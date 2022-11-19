Burning Questions for Week 11 vs. Bills

Can the defense rebound against Josh Allen?

The prime focus for the defense after last Sunday's loss to Miami was to address issues in the run game, but the Browns will still have their hands full against the pass this week, too.

Josh Allen is a Pro Bowl QB who hasn't played up to his usual level the last two weeks, throwing one touchdown and four interceptions in losses to the Jets and Vikings. Allen leads the league with 10 interceptions, but the Browns are still doing all necessary homework on him — he's still thrown 20 touchdowns, which is second in the league.

"He's top tier," Garrett said. "He is always in the MVP talk and that caliber. We have to treat him as such and respect him as such and try to attack him just like we have with these other guys who are amongst that league."

The Browns must find a way to rekindle the success they had against Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow before the bye week for Allen. Cleveland did an excellent job of limiting Jackson's mobility in Week 7 and forcing Burrow to start slow in Week 8, which was arguably the biggest reason why the Browns had a chance to win both games.

Allen's strengths mirror that of both of those QBs — he's mobile like Jackson, and also has a big arm like Burrow.

"He does a little bit of everything," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "It's just guys being aware of it, having proper rush lanes, having guys at the second level who have eyes on him and position to chase him down and you have to mix it up. You have to do a little bit of everything. You're not going to be perfect 100 percent of the time, but everybody has to be aware of what he does."

Can the offense rediscover run game consistency?

After Nick Chubb was held to 63 yards last week, the Browns will be looking to bounce back against a Bills defense that will be missing some key players on their defensive front seven.

DE Greg Rousseau and LB Tremaine Edmunds were each ruled out with injuries. Edmunds, in particular, could be a significant loss to the middle of the defense —he's an every-down player for the Bills, and when he exited last week's game after 36 snaps, the Vikings run game took off and finished the game with 147 rushing yards.

The Bills defense was also struggling against the run before Edmunds' injury and allowed rushing totals of 174 yards from the Jets and 208 yards against the Packers in the previous two weeks. The Browns' run game is capable of topping those totals if it reverts back to its usual dominant form.

For that to happen, the Browns will also need improved play from their offensive line after a performance last week that Joel Bitonio called "collectively our worst game of the year."

"We just never got anything going," he said. "Now, as you look at yourself and what did we do wrong in the game and how do you fix it, you come out and have a great week of practice. That is kind of what we have been focused on. It's unfortunate — you never want to play like that — but we're really focused on just getting better, getting back to the fundamentals and trying to take that next step as a group because they are a good front coming up this week, as well."

How did Deshaun Watson look this week?

OK, so this question doesn't have to do with Sunday, but it's still an important thing to note after Watson was allowed to return to practice this week with two weeks left in his 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Watson worked in the team's "opportunity period," which is the final period the Browns do after practice and allows players to work on any area they'd prefer in a low tempo setting, and impressed offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

"He looked good," Van Pelt said. "I know he's been working hard while he has been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice. We call it 'opportunity period' where you are like, 'OK, that's impressive stuff.' He looks good. Continue to work him in. He's been in the room now for a while, so I think he has a good understanding of how we work in the game week and transition him in when the time comes."

The Browns still believe they can be in position for a playoff run when Watson returns in Week 13 against Houston.