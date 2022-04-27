Draft on Tap

Presented by

Draft on Tap: 4 TEs to watch on Day 2

The Browns could add a 3rd TE capable of delivering an impact in 2022 on Day 2 of the draft

Apr 27, 2022 at 02:57 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

042722_DraftOnTapTE

If there's one position that hasn't been floated enough as a possible need for the Browns in their early picks of the 2022 draft, it's tight end.

The Browns have two talented players at the position already in David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, but it's important to remember that tight ends played a huge role in head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense the last two years. No team deployed three tight-end sets more than the Browns the last two seasons, so the departure of Austin Hooper from the group could leave a hole to fill in the draft.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler sees plenty of intriguing options, particularly in the middle rounds.

"We're not going to see a first-round tight end — we probably won't," Brugler said. "I don't even have a tight end that is a lock top 60 player in this draft, but towards the end of the second, third, fourth and fifth round, it is a loaded position. We're going to see a lot of tight ends come off the board."

If the Browns were to bite on Day 2 or possibly Day 3, here are a few options:

Trey McBride, Colorado State

McBride is considered the top tight end of the class but is unlikely to be drafted in Round 1. He checks all of the boxes most teams look for in tight ends, though, and was the 2021 winner of the John Mackey Award, given to the best tight end in the nation.

The biggest knock against McBride was he only caught one touchdown last season, but he balanced that out by compiling 1,121 yards and showcasing a reliable pair of hands and steady blocking ability. He was the 62nd overall talent in Brugler's annual draft guide, "The Beast," and could possibly still be available in the third round, which could intrigue the Browns.

"Maybe not elite in any one category, but he's good across the board and slightly above average across the board as a receiver and blocker," Brugler said. "He's got really strong hands and wins at the top of his routes. He doesn't have a ton of touchdown production, and that worries you a little bit. Between the 20s, that's when he's going to be a consistent chain-mover. There's a lot to like about Trey McBride and what he can bring to your offense right away."

Photos: Draft on Tap - Tight Ends to Watch

Check out photos of tight ends the Browns could possibly target in the 2022 NFL Draft

Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert (18) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
1 / 20

Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert (18) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich runs a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Arizona State won 42-23. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
2 / 20

UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich runs a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Arizona State won 42-23. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) in action during an NCAA football game against the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 18, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
3 / 20

Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) in action during an NCAA football game against the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 18, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely (12) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
4 / 20

Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely (12) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich catches a pass at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
5 / 20

UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich catches a pass at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Colorado State tight end Trey McBride (13) participates during drills at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
6 / 20

Colorado State tight end Trey McBride (13) participates during drills at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Colorado State tight end Trey McBride (13) on the field at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
7 / 20

Colorado State tight end Trey McBride (13) on the field at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely (4) reacts during a drill prior to an NCAA college football game against Troy on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
8 / 20

Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely (4) reacts during a drill prior to an NCAA college football game against Troy on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Matt Kelley/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich runs the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona State on Oct. 2, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Dulcich was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
9 / 20

FILE - UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich runs the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona State on Oct. 2, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Dulcich was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich (05) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
10 / 20

UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich (05) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
National Team tight end Trey McBride of Colorado State (85) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
11 / 20

National Team tight end Trey McBride of Colorado State (85) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington tight end Cade Otton speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
12 / 20

Washington tight end Cade Otton speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington tight end Cade Otton warms up before the team's NCAA football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
13 / 20

Washington tight end Cade Otton warms up before the team's NCAA football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

John Hefti/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert, left, runs after catching a pass against Penn State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 33-24. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
14 / 20

Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert, left, runs after catching a pass against Penn State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 33-24. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National Team tight end Jeremy Ruckert of Ohio State runs through drills during practice for the Reese's Senior Bowl Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
15 / 20

National Team tight end Jeremy Ruckert of Ohio State runs through drills during practice for the Reese's Senior Bowl Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely (4) makes a catch against Georgia State safety Chris Moore (28) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker, Jr.)
16 / 20

Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely (4) makes a catch against Georgia State safety Chris Moore (28) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker, Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington tight end Cade Otton is pictured during an NCAA football game against Arkansas State on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Seattle. Washington won 52-3. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
17 / 20

Washington tight end Cade Otton is pictured during an NCAA football game against Arkansas State on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Seattle. Washington won 52-3. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely (4) catches a pass during warm ups prior to an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
18 / 20

Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely (4) catches a pass during warm ups prior to an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Matt Kelley/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert signals a first down after catching a pass against Penn State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 33-24. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
19 / 20

Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert signals a first down after catching a pass against Penn State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 33-24. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington tight end Cade Otton (87) tries to weave through Oregon State offensive linebacker Riley Sharp (56) and defensive back Nahshon Wright (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Washington won 19-7. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
20 / 20

Washington tight end Cade Otton (87) tries to weave through Oregon State offensive linebacker Riley Sharp (56) and defensive back Nahshon Wright (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Washington won 19-7. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Greg Dulcich, UCLA

After McBride, there are quite a few tight ends that could be in the sweet spot position for the Browns if they're hoping to use a mid-round pick on a tight end who could be an impact player as a rookie.

Dulcich falls in that category. Brugler gave him a third-round grade and sees plenty of potential in Dulcich as a receiving option after he corralled 10 touchdowns in his last two seasons with the Bruins. His value will rise with improvements as a blocker, but he has the tools to instantly benefit a pass game as a big 6-foot-4, 243-pound player capable of drawing size mismatches against defenders.

"If you're looking for more of a big-play threat and a guy who can stretch the seams and get those YAC yards, Greg Dulcich from UCLA," Brugler said. "He is that type of athlete where you line him up in the slot, you give him those crossers and catch-and-run opportunities, he has that natural explosion for the position. As a blocker, needs some work and development, but if you're looking for that guy with a big catch radius, he has the separation burst before and after the catch."

Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

Ruckert is a similar-caliber player as Dulcich, although his college stats aren't nearly as flashy.

That's more due to how frequently Ruckert was targeted with the Buckeyes, though. He only caught 54 passes across four seasons, but he found ways to make the most of them with 615 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He has the potential to achieve even higher production in the NFL.

"He's a classic 'Will be a better pro than a college player?'" Brugler said. "He saw a lot of snaps and played a lot, but he just didn't see a lot of targets. When he was targeted in the passing game, good things usually happened. He has large and accepting hands and catches the ball cleanly outside of his frame."

Cade Otton, Washington

Otton's draft stock took a hit due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the last two games of the year and required surgery. He wasn't able to participate in the Senior Bowl or Combine, but he's still considered one of the best TE prospects of the draft.

Otton totaled 1,026 receiving yards and nine touchdowns across four seasons and, at 6-foot-5 and 247 pounds, has the build to become a quality blocker in the NFL. Brugler believes his receiving game needs development, but he has the tools to be a quality mid-round pick at the position.

"He missed the Senior Bowl, Combine and pre-draft workouts and never had a chance to work out, so because of that, he's got that big discount sticker on him," Brugler said. "He might slip to the end of the third round, maybe even the fourth round. He's a catch-point finisher. You really like that about him. You see nuance in his routes and a guy who can win downfield. He can also win underneath and show that power and toughness you're looking for."

Related Links

Related Content

news

Draft on Tap: 5 edge rushers to watch on Day 2

The edge rusher class is a deep one, and the Browns could be picking from it at some point early in the draft

news

Draft on Tap: 3 defensive tackles to watch in Rounds 2-3

The Athletic's Dane Brugler highlighted three defensive tackles who could make sense for the Browns in their first three picks

news

5 takeaways from Andrew Berry's pre-draft press conference

Berry discussed the Browns' chances of moving into the first round, the depth of the WR class and more

news

Draft on Tap: Daniel Jeremiah talks intriguing prospects who could land at No. 44

Jeremiah gave his opinions on several players who have been linked as options to the Browns at No. 44

news

Draft on Tap: Breaking down the top WR prospects who could be available on Day 2

Several promising prospects could be in range for the Browns in the second and even third round

news

10 notable players to be picked at No. 44 overall

The Browns will hold a pick at 44th overall for the second time in the last three years

news

Assessing 10 options for the Browns with their first pick of 2022 NFL Draft

The Browns are slated to make their first pick at No. 44 overall after they traded their first-round pick to the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson

news

Road to the Draft: The cases for, against each prospect who's being mocked to the Browns

Here's a roundup of the pros and cons to each of the names who've been linked to the Browns in the upcoming draft

news

Road to the Draft: What can Browns expect from the teams ahead of them at No. 26?

The Browns will have a long wait and plenty of time to consider their options before their first selection Thursday night

news

Road to the Draft: Which WRs with early-round projections are worth monitoring for the Browns?

The 2021 receiver class is deep, which provides even more reason for the Browns to consider picking a wideout at some point in the draft

news

Road to the Draft: Which linebackers could be available near the end of Round 1?

The class is headlined by Micah Parsons, but every prospect after him is in play for the Browns at pick No. 26

Advertising