Draft on Tap: 4 TEs to watch on Day 2

Greg Dulcich, UCLA

After McBride, there are quite a few tight ends that could be in the sweet spot position for the Browns if they're hoping to use a mid-round pick on a tight end who could be an impact player as a rookie.

Dulcich falls in that category. Brugler gave him a third-round grade and sees plenty of potential in Dulcich as a receiving option after he corralled 10 touchdowns in his last two seasons with the Bruins. His value will rise with improvements as a blocker, but he has the tools to instantly benefit a pass game as a big 6-foot-4, 243-pound player capable of drawing size mismatches against defenders.

"If you're looking for more of a big-play threat and a guy who can stretch the seams and get those YAC yards, Greg Dulcich from UCLA," Brugler said. "He is that type of athlete where you line him up in the slot, you give him those crossers and catch-and-run opportunities, he has that natural explosion for the position. As a blocker, needs some work and development, but if you're looking for that guy with a big catch radius, he has the separation burst before and after the catch."

Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

Ruckert is a similar-caliber player as Dulcich, although his college stats aren't nearly as flashy.

That's more due to how frequently Ruckert was targeted with the Buckeyes, though. He only caught 54 passes across four seasons, but he found ways to make the most of them with 615 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He has the potential to achieve even higher production in the NFL.

"He's a classic 'Will be a better pro than a college player?'" Brugler said. "He saw a lot of snaps and played a lot, but he just didn't see a lot of targets. When he was targeted in the passing game, good things usually happened. He has large and accepting hands and catches the ball cleanly outside of his frame."

Cade Otton, Washington

Otton's draft stock took a hit due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the last two games of the year and required surgery. He wasn't able to participate in the Senior Bowl or Combine, but he's still considered one of the best TE prospects of the draft.

Otton totaled 1,026 receiving yards and nine touchdowns across four seasons and, at 6-foot-5 and 247 pounds, has the build to become a quality blocker in the NFL. Brugler believes his receiving game needs development, but he has the tools to be a quality mid-round pick at the position.