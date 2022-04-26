Draft on Tap: 3 defensive tackles to watch in Rounds 2-3

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Winfrey has been one of the most mocked players to the Browns and appears poised to be one of the best defensive tackles up for grabs in Round 2.

Oklahoma's defensive schemes weren't always ripe to fully show Winfrey's talent, according to Brugler, which is why he was one of the most interesting players to watch in the Senior Bowl, where he delivered a huge boost to his draft stock with the way he handled some of the top blocking prospects of the draft.

"He showed out at the Senior Bowl with his ability to beat blockers in different ways," Brugler said. "He has quickness and power. There's a lot to like there in terms of his length — he has 35-inch arms.

"He's a young player. He's still just 21 years old and is learning to play the position. The tape is inconsistent because they play that slanting front with the Sooners in that scheme, so with Winfrey, you feel like there's more meat on the bone."

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Leal is a prospect with a similar ranking as Winfrey, although the reasoning for his scouting report is flip-flopped.

Leal produced 13 career sacks, including 8.5 last season. Those are big numbers for an SEC defensive tackle, but he still has a few question marks about his game and how he might fit in an NFL system. The pass-rush ability and sheer strength is there no matter where he plays, though, and it's more a matter of finding out which ways to best maximize it.

"I think the big question that scouts are asking is if he's more versatile, in terms of inside-outside, or is he more of a tweener and not a perfect fit at either spot, and you have to scheme him to get the best out of him," Brugler said. "There's a lot to like about his body control. He can give you both a bull rush, but then also win with quickness and stunts and things like that."

John Ridgeway, Arkansas

Ridgeway was Brugler's mock pick to land in Cleveland with the 99th overall pick.

He views Ridgeway as a potential starter after he dominated at the FCS level with Illinois State his first three college seasons and transferred his senior year to Arkansas, where he proved that his strength — he was a state champion wrestler in college — translates well against the top blockers in the nation.

Ridgeway was not a particularly dominant pass rusher and only had three career sacks, but his benefits in the run game stand out. Brugler believes his talents will help open holes for linebackers to end rushing plays quickly, which is why he views Ridgeway as a quality pick toward the end of Day 3.