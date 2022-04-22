Draft on Tap: Daniel Jeremiah talks intriguing prospects who could land at No. 44

Barring any surprises, the Browns seem poised to add their first rookie to the 2022 roster with pick No. 44, their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, next week in Las Vegas.

Predicting who they will draft, of course, is a bit of a challenge, but it's a safe bet that the Browns will have several promising players to select from a handful of positions and could still come away with a player capable of providing an immediate impact in 2022. Plenty of guys with first-round grades are often available in the second round, and the Browns — who own the 12th pick of the round — could have a shot to grab one of them.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah discussed a handful of those prospects Thursday in a call with reporters.

Here are some of the players Jeremiah highlighted that could be on the Browns' radar when they're on the clock for the first time next Friday.

DT Travis Jones, UConn

Jones has been a commonly-floated DT prospect to Cleveland and has been rising up draft boards since a quality week at the Senior Bowl.

He's one of the more interesting defensive tackles at the top of the class because of how his team fared — the Huskies won only four games in Jones' career, but he still managed to stand out on their defense and totaled 8.5 sacks and 136 tackles in three seasons. He's a behemoth of a player, too, at 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, and impressed scouts with his handling of some of the top interior blockers of the class at the Senior Bowl.

"He put on a show down there," Jeremiah said. "It's hard to find guys that are that big and that powerful and that athletic. He followed that up with an outstanding combine. He's probably helped himself through the process as much as anybody has. To me, if you go back again and just go back to the tape, you'd probably be a little bit disappointed, want him to dominate a little bit more, but it's all there. It's all in his body.

"I think he's probably going to come off the board -- maybe he sneaks under the bottom of one, but probably somebody that goes in that early second round when it's all said and done."

DE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Ebiketie hasn't been as common of a player mocked to Cleveland, but he's projected to fall in the range where the Browns own their first pick.

The Browns still have a hole to fill on the other end of their defensive line after Jadeveon Clowney became a free agent, and Ebiketie, who transferred from Temple to Penn State last year and significantly boosted his draft stock with a 9.5-sack season, is one of the intriguing edge rusher options who likely will be available early on Day 2.

Similar to Jones, he has also been graded as a late first-round or early Day 2 selection, and Jeremiah is particularly a big fan.