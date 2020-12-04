Injury Report

Injury Report: Browns list 3 players out, 2 questionable vs. Titans

Cleveland will be without CB Denzel Ward for a 2nd straight week

Dec 04, 2020 at 02:16 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns will be without their top cornerback and two wide receivers Sunday against the Titans.

CB Denzel Ward (calf) will miss his second consecutive game while WR KhaDarel Hodge, who has seen his opportunities and targets increase of late, will be sidelined after injuring his hamstring in Thursday's practice. WR Taywan Taylor (neck) is also out.

DT Vincent Taylor (knee) and C Nick Harris (ankle) are considered questionable.

Without Hodge, who had a combined six catches for 104 yards in the Browns' last two games, and Taylor, the team likely will activate a wide receiver from the practice squad, coach Kevin Stefanski said. Ja'Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies would be the options.

Hodge suffered his hamstring injury during Thursday's practice, said Stefanski, who was unsure whether it was the same one Hodge injured earlier in the season.

The Browns got a boost earlier in the day Friday when LB Sione Takitaki and DE Joe Jackson were activated from the reserve/COVID-19. They join DE Myles Garrett and FB Andy Janovich as players who have come off the list in recent days.

Stefanski said he expects all of the recently activated players to have an impact in Sunday's game but stressed coaches and trainers would monitor how they feel in their respective returns to action.

DE Porter Gustin is the team's only player currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning he'll miss at least the next three games.

