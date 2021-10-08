Injury Report

Injury Report: Browns rule 2 players out, list 10 questionable vs. Chargers

Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Jedrick Wills Jr. among those considered questionable for Sunday's game in Los Angeles

Oct 08, 2021 at 01:25 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns' injury report was a little longer this week than the previous four, and most of the players included on that list will be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The following 10 players are considered questionable: DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow), LB Tony Fields (shoulder), DE Myles Garrett (knee/ankle), CB Troy Hill (toe), DE Takkarist McKinley (knee/ankle), TE David Njoku (knee), LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen), C JC Tretter (knee/back), CB Denzel Ward (neck) and T Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle). Of the 10, only Wills and Garrett did not participate in Friday's practice.

CB Greg Newsome (calf) was ruled out earlier in the week and will miss his second consecutive game. T Chris Hubbard (triceps) will miss his fourth in a row.

Garrett was limited in practice Thursday after getting a rest day Wednesday. He did not participate in Friday's practice but expressed confidence afterward he would be available for Sunday's game.

"(I've) just been having some nagging pain and (the team) decided to let me heal up and get ready for Sunday," Garrett said.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the team would monitor Garrett over the next 48 hours before making a final determination.

Wills, who has gutted through his ankle injury in the past three games, did not practice at all this week. Without Hubbard available, the Browns would have Blake Hance and James Hudson III — both of whom have filled in for Wills at points over the past three weeks — at their disposal in the event Wills can't play.

Stefanski declined to name a potential starter at left tackle in the event Wills is inactive.

"I think he has a chance to play," Stefanski said, "but we will continue to evaluate him, and again, use the next 48 hours to make that determination."

