Injury Report: Browns rule 2 players out, list 10 questionable vs. Chargers

"(I've) just been having some nagging pain and (the team) decided to let me heal up and get ready for Sunday," Garrett said.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the team would monitor Garrett over the next 48 hours before making a final determination.

Wills, who has gutted through his ankle injury in the past three games, did not practice at all this week. Without Hubbard available, the Browns would have Blake Hance and James Hudson III — both of whom have filled in for Wills at points over the past three weeks — at their disposal in the event Wills can't play.

Stefanski declined to name a potential starter at left tackle in the event Wills is inactive.