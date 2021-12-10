Injury Report: Browns rule out 3, list 3 as questionable vs. Ravens

Stefanski said he'd yet to determine if LB Jacob Phillips would be activated for his first game of the 2021 season. Phillips returned to practice Monday for the first time since he suffered a biceps injury during training camp. The second-year linebacker was a key contributor down the stretch last season and appeared poised to have a significant role in the 2021 defensive rotation before the injury.

"Whether he makes it back this week or next week, in that first game back, we have to be mindful that he has not played football in a minute here. He had had a good week of practice," Stefanski said. "I will say this about Jacob, he has been in every single meeting, he has been in every single walkthrough and he has come on the road with us so he is very indoctrinated into what we are doing, and that is a testament to how hard he has worked."