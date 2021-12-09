What They're Saying

What the Ravens are saying about the Browns

Cleveland takes on Baltimore for the second time in three weeks 

Dec 09, 2021 at 05:15 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Ravens, we're checking out what they're saying in Baltimore about the game.

"It's not something that I'm really thinking about. There's always challenges and difficulties that you have to deal with, whether it's schedule or whatever it is. So, we just deal with it and play the game. That's all we're thinking about." Ravens coach John Harbaugh on the odd scheduling quirk of the Browns playing the Ravens in consecutive games

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Likes Using More Up-Tempo, No-Huddle

I don't know, we'll see. We just have to defend whatever they come out and do. We'll be ready for it. Harbaugh on preparing for the Browns to possibly use RB Kareem Hunt more in his second game back from a calf injury

Harbaugh on weird Ravens-Browns schedule quirk

We were just going back and forth. It was a high-scoring game. Both teams scored like 40-something points, and I cramped. I remember that. I was cramping. And we got the dub – for sure. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on what he remembers from the first game vs. Cleveland

Lamar Jackson on whether he needs to throw faster

I guess they have a little advantage – just being healthy, but nobody cares. It's the AFC North, so we've just got to continue to play hard. Ravens CB Anthony Averett on if the Browns have an advantage of playing the Ravens again after a bye week
Very tough. I mean, it's another soldier, just like Marcus [Peters] early in the season. But we've got to continue to move forward. And you can't replace a guy like that, but we've just got to continue to move forward, and we've got guys … Next-man mentality. You've got other guys out there that can step up." Averett on how tough it was to see Marlon Humphrey suffer a season-ending shoulder injury last week

Anthony Averett: There is no replacing Marlon Humphrey

It's been fun. Obviously, he's a competitor. I know he's hurting a little bit right now, but throughout these years, it's been fun. To be able to play with him in college was a joy for me. At the end of the day, he's a competitive person, and I am, too. It's all about those bragging rights. Ravens TE Mark Andrews on facing former Oklahoma teammate Baker Mayfield

Mark Andrews talks about two-point conversion

Related Content

news

What the Ravens are saying about the Browns

Cleveland takes on Baltimore in a Sunday Night Football showdown
news

What the Lions are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Detroit as it looks to get back in the win column
news

What the Patriots are saying about the Browns

Cleveland travels to New England for a big Week 10 matchup
news

What the Bengals are saying about the Browns

Cleveland travels to Cincinnati for another big divisional matchup
news

What the Steelers are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Pittsburgh as it looks for a Halloween win in its first divisional game of the season
news

What the Broncos are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Denver as it looks to get back in the win column on Thursday Night Football
news

What the Cardinals are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Arizona as it looks to stop the Cardinals' undefeated start to the season
news

What the Chargers are saying about the Browns

Cleveland travels to Los Angeles as it looks to extend its win streak to four games
news

What the Bears are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Chicago for the debut of Bears' first-round rookie QB Justin Fields
news

What the Texans are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Houston for its first home game of 2021
news

What the Chiefs are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Kansas City for its highly-anticipated Week 1 showdown
Advertising