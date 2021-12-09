What the Ravens are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Ravens, we're checking out what they're saying in Baltimore about the game.
"It's not something that I'm really thinking about. There's always challenges and difficulties that you have to deal with, whether it's schedule or whatever it is. So, we just deal with it and play the game. That's all we're thinking about." Ravens coach John Harbaugh on the odd scheduling quirk of the Browns playing the Ravens in consecutive games
I don't know, we'll see. We just have to defend whatever they come out and do. We'll be ready for it. Harbaugh on preparing for the Browns to possibly use RB Kareem Hunt more in his second game back from a calf injury
We were just going back and forth. It was a high-scoring game. Both teams scored like 40-something points, and I cramped. I remember that. I was cramping. And we got the dub – for sure. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on what he remembers from the first game vs. Cleveland
I guess they have a little advantage – just being healthy, but nobody cares. It's the AFC North, so we've just got to continue to play hard. Ravens CB Anthony Averett on if the Browns have an advantage of playing the Ravens again after a bye week
Very tough. I mean, it's another soldier, just like Marcus [Peters] early in the season. But we've got to continue to move forward. And you can't replace a guy like that, but we've just got to continue to move forward, and we've got guys … Next-man mentality. You've got other guys out there that can step up." Averett on how tough it was to see Marlon Humphrey suffer a season-ending shoulder injury last week
It's been fun. Obviously, he's a competitor. I know he's hurting a little bit right now, but throughout these years, it's been fun. To be able to play with him in college was a joy for me. At the end of the day, he's a competitive person, and I am, too. It's all about those bragging rights. Ravens TE Mark Andrews on facing former Oklahoma teammate Baker Mayfield