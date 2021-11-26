Injury Report

Presented by

Injury Report: Browns rule out WR Anthony Schwartz, list 2 as questionable vs. Ravens

Cleveland is poised to return some key players Sunday in Baltimore

Nov 26, 2021 at 02:10 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

No one's 100 percent at this time of year, but the Browns are getting closer and closer to full strength for a pivotal stretch of games.

The Browns on Friday ruled out just one player, WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion), for Sunday's primetime showdown with the Ravens. Two others, CB Troy Hill (neck) and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), are considered questionable.

Additionally, T Jack Conklin (elbow) and RB Kareem Hunt (calf), who were designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday, are expected to be activated before Sunday's game, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.

"I thought both guys looked good," Stefanski said. "Kareem looked like his old self, Jack looked like his old self, so excited to get those guys back out there."

Related Links

Schwartz will miss his second consecutive game since he suffered a concussion in the second quarter of Cleveland's Week 10 loss at New England. The third-round rookie has not practiced the past two weeks, but has been "progressing" and attending meetings, Stefanski said.

Hill, who suffered a scary neck injury in the fourth quarter of the Patriots game, returned to practice Wednesday and was a limited participant throughout the week.

Peoples-Jones returned to practice Thursday after missing last week's game against the Lions. The second-year wide receiver has been dealing with a groin injury on and off dating back to Week 7, when he suffered the injury in pre-game warmups before the Browns' win over the Broncos.

"I thought he had a decent day, so we'll see where it goes," Stefanski said.

DE Takkarist McKinley, who has missed the past two games with a groin injury, was a full participant throughout the week of practice and was not given an injury status for Sunday's game.

"He gives us versatility," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "We can move guys around. He can play outside or inside. Just the athleticism he brings would definitely be bonus against these guys."

Photos: Ravens Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos from the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Browns preparing for their Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 24, 2021.
1 / 20

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on November 24, 2021.
2 / 20

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 24, 2021.
3 / 20

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 24, 2021.
4 / 20

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during practice on November 24, 2021.
5 / 20

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 24, 2021.
6 / 20

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on November 24, 2021.
7 / 20

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on November 24, 2021.
8 / 20

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 24, 2021.
9 / 20

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 24, 2021.
10 / 20

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 24, 2021.
11 / 20

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 24, 2021.
12 / 20

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on November 24, 2021.
13 / 20

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on November 24, 2021.
14 / 20

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 24, 2021.
15 / 20

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on November 24, 2021.
16 / 20

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on November 24, 2021.
17 / 20

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 24, 2021.
18 / 20

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice on November 24, 2021.
19 / 20

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on November 24, 2021.
20 / 20

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 3 players, list 2 as questionable vs. Lions

Cleveland will be without two CBs for Sunday's game against Detroit
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out DE Takkarist McKinley, list just 1 player as questionable vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without McKinley for the 2nd time this season
news

Injury Report: Browns list 5 as questionable, rule out Conklin vs. Bengals

Stefanski is 'feeling good' about all five players listed questionable for Week 9 in Cincinnati
news

Injury Report: CB Denzel Ward ruled out, 6 listed as questionable vs. Steelers

The Browns will call upon Greedy Williams to help fill the void
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 3, list 8 as questionable for Thursday Night Football

Cleveland will be without its top QB and RB against the Broncos
news

Injury Report: Nick Chubb ruled out, 10 listed questionable vs. Cardinals

The Browns have a number of players dealing with injuries heading into Week 6
news

Injury Report: Browns rule 2 players out, list 10 questionable vs. Chargers

Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Jedrick Wills Jr. among those considered questionable for Sunday's game in Los Angeles
news

Injury report: Browns rule out 2 players, list 3 as questionable vs. Vikings

T Jedrick Wills Jr. returned to practice Friday, continues to battle through ankle injury
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 2 players, list Jedrick Wills Jr., JC Tretter as questionable 

Cleveland takes on Chicago at 1 p.m. Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

Injury Report: Browns rule 2 players out; Jedrick Wills Jr. among those considered questionable

Cleveland takes on the Texans on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

Injury Report: Odell Beckham Jr. among 6 Browns listed as questionable vs. Chiefs

A handful of Cleveland's projected starters were limited at practice throughout the week
Advertising