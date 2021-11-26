Injury Report: Browns rule out WR Anthony Schwartz, list 2 as questionable vs. Ravens

Peoples-Jones returned to practice Thursday after missing last week's game against the Lions. The second-year wide receiver has been dealing with a groin injury on and off dating back to Week 7, when he suffered the injury in pre-game warmups before the Browns' win over the Broncos.

"I thought he had a decent day, so we'll see where it goes," Stefanski said.

DE Takkarist McKinley, who has missed the past two games with a groin injury, was a full participant throughout the week of practice and was not given an injury status for Sunday's game.