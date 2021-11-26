Injury Report: Browns rule out WR Anthony Schwartz, list 2 as questionable vs. Ravens

No one's 100 percent at this time of year, but the Browns are getting closer and closer to full strength for a pivotal stretch of games.
The Browns on Friday ruled out just one player, WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion), for Sunday's primetime showdown with the Ravens. Two others, CB Troy Hill (neck) and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), are considered questionable.
Additionally, T Jack Conklin (elbow) and RB Kareem Hunt (calf), who were designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday, are expected to be activated before Sunday's game, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.
"I thought both guys looked good," Stefanski said. "Kareem looked like his old self, Jack looked like his old self, so excited to get those guys back out there."
Schwartz will miss his second consecutive game since he suffered a concussion in the second quarter of Cleveland's Week 10 loss at New England. The third-round rookie has not practiced the past two weeks, but has been "progressing" and attending meetings, Stefanski said.
Hill, who suffered a scary neck injury in the fourth quarter of the Patriots game, returned to practice Wednesday and was a limited participant throughout the week.
Peoples-Jones returned to practice Thursday after missing last week's game against the Lions. The second-year wide receiver has been dealing with a groin injury on and off dating back to Week 7, when he suffered the injury in pre-game warmups before the Browns' win over the Broncos.
"I thought he had a decent day, so we'll see where it goes," Stefanski said.
DE Takkarist McKinley, who has missed the past two games with a groin injury, was a full participant throughout the week of practice and was not given an injury status for Sunday's game.
"He gives us versatility," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "We can move guys around. He can play outside or inside. Just the athleticism he brings would definitely be bonus against these guys."
Check out exclusive photos from the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Browns preparing for their Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens