What the Ravens are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Ravens, we're checking out what they're saying in Baltimore about the game.
They have two great edge players, and both of those guys are great players. Aren't they both No. 1 picks in the Draft? I think so. We respect them both, both Myles Garrett and Clowney. [No.] 90 and [No.] 95 – we know their numbers, so we'll be looking for them. We'll have a gameplan for those guys, and we'll do our best. Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney
Feeling good! Feeling great this time. I'm back, feeling good. I'm positive. No relapses, man, we're good. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who missed last week's game with an illness
Myles Garrett and Jadeveon [Clowney]. Those guys stick out the most, and those guys are flying off the ball, getting sacks, stirring up the offensive line. Those guys are making great impacts in the game. We’re just going to have to do a good job of protecting and blocking those guys. Their secondary is looking pretty good, as well. They’ve got [Denzel] Ward. Ward is healthy. He’s been playing tremendous this season. We’ve got to attack. We’ve got to play football. Jackson on Garrett and Clowney
Their run game is excellent. They know what they’re doing. They have great running backs, and they’ve built the offensive line specifically for that purpose. It’s a very highly-touted offensive line and highly-respected offensive line – very physical. That’s what it is. Then they build the boots off of it and the play-action passes off of it. It’s definitely a system that they run very well. Harbaugh on the Browns' run game
“First, it’s going to be a tough and physical game. But to us, we know it’s like a championship game, for sure. We’re trying to win our division. This is the way you win your division – you have to beat the teams that are in your division. Ravens S Chuck Clark
Yes, it’s just a great division. I have been in this division now for many years, and it’s always like that. It really doesn’t really matter what the records are; it’s still always really, really tough to play these games, yet now, everybody is above .500, and everybody is in it. And all the games are now at the end, between all of us, so it’s going to be pretty exciting. Harbaugh on the AFC North