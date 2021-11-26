What They're Saying

What the Ravens are saying about the Browns

Cleveland takes on Baltimore in a Sunday Night Football showdown

Nov 26, 2021 at 11:02 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Ravens, we're checking out what they're saying in Baltimore about the game.

They have two great edge players, and both of those guys are great players. Aren't they both No. 1 picks in the Draft? I think so. We respect them both, both Myles Garrett and Clowney. [No.] 90 and [No.] 95 – we know their numbers, so we'll be looking for them. We'll have a gameplan for those guys, and we'll do our best. Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney

Related Links

Ravens view Sunday Night Game Vs. Browns 'Like A Championship Game'

Feeling good! Feeling great this time. I'm back, feeling good. I'm positive. No relapses, man, we're good. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who missed last week's game with an illness

Lamar Jackson Is Feeling Great After Strange Illness

Myles Garrett and Jadeveon [Clowney]. Those guys stick out the most, and those guys are flying off the ball, getting sacks, stirring up the offensive line. Those guys are making great impacts in the game. We’re just going to have to do a good job of protecting and blocking those guys. Their secondary is looking pretty good, as well. They’ve got [Denzel] Ward. Ward is healthy. He’s been playing tremendous this season. We’ve got to attack. We’ve got to play football. Jackson on Garrett and Clowney

Lamar Jackson Press Conference

Their run game is excellent. They know what they’re doing. They have great running backs, and they’ve built the offensive line specifically for that purpose. It’s a very highly-touted offensive line and highly-respected offensive line – very physical. That’s what it is. Then they build the boots off of it and the play-action passes off of it. It’s definitely a system that they run very well. Harbaugh on the Browns' run game

John Harbaugh Press Conference

“First, it’s going to be a tough and physical game. But to us, we know it’s like a championship game, for sure. We’re trying to win our division. This is the way you win your division – you have to beat the teams that are in your division. Ravens S Chuck Clark

Chuck Clark Press Conference

Yes, it’s just a great division. I have been in this division now for many years, and it’s always like that. It really doesn’t really matter what the records are; it’s still always really, really tough to play these games, yet now, everybody is above .500, and everybody is in it. And all the games are now at the end, between all of us, so it’s going to be pretty exciting. Harbaugh on the AFC North

Harbaugh's Monday Press Conference

Related Content

news

What the Lions are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Detroit as it looks to get back in the win column
news

What the Patriots are saying about the Browns

Cleveland travels to New England for a big Week 10 matchup
news

What the Bengals are saying about the Browns

Cleveland travels to Cincinnati for another big divisional matchup
news

What the Steelers are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Pittsburgh as it looks for a Halloween win in its first divisional game of the season
news

What the Broncos are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Denver as it looks to get back in the win column on Thursday Night Football
news

What the Cardinals are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Arizona as it looks to stop the Cardinals' undefeated start to the season
news

What the Chargers are saying about the Browns

Cleveland travels to Los Angeles as it looks to extend its win streak to four games
news

What the Bears are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Chicago for the debut of Bears' first-round rookie QB Justin Fields
news

What the Texans are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Houston for its first home game of 2021
news

What the Chiefs are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Kansas City for its highly-anticipated Week 1 showdown
news

What the Chiefs are saying about the Browns

Cleveland takes on Kansas City in the Divisional Round showdown at Arrowhead Stadium
Advertising