News & Notes: Troy Hill returns to practice after scary moment in New England

The Browns’ top option in the slot was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice

Nov 24, 2021 at 04:54 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Along with RB Kareem Hunt and T Jack Conklin, the Browns on Wednesday had CBs Troy Hill and A.J. Green back at practice. Both players missed Sunday's win over the Lions because of injuries they sustained Week 10 in New England.

Green is coming off a concussion he sustained on kickoff coverage on the opening play of the second half. Hill suffered a sprained neck during a scary moment near the end of Cleveland's loss to the Patriots, as he was taken off the field via stretcher and spent time in a Boston-area hospital.

"That is scary," Stefanski said. "To see him come out of that and pushing toward practice is a great thing."

Stefanski said Conklin, who has missed the past three games with an elbow injury, is "as tough as they come." When Conklin went down with his injury in the first half of Cleveland's Week 8 loss to Pittsburgh, Stefanski thought it'd be something that kept him off the field for longer than a few weeks. Instead, the Browns could have their entire starting offensive line ready to roll by Sunday.

"Obviously his play speaks for itself," Mayfield said. "We are looking forward to it, but we are just handling the week as it goes and seeing what happens."

Stefanski said Hunt, who has missed the past five games with a calf injury, gave his teammates "a boost" by getting back on the practice field.

"He gives great effort throughout," Stefanski said. "I would even tell you when he is one the sideline when he is cheering his teammates on. When he is on the field, he is a great pass pro, a threat coming out of the backfield to catch routes and can line up outside to catch routes, and we know what type of runner he is. He runs so hard and gains those extra yards, it feels like, with each one of his runs."

DE Takkarist McKinley (groin) was considered a full participant at Wednesday's practice. He's missed the past two games.

"I think he is close," Stefanski said. "I am hopeful that he gets three good days this week."

Photos: Ravens Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos from the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Browns preparing for their Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 24, 2021.
1 / 20

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on November 24, 2021.
2 / 20

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 24, 2021.
3 / 20

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 24, 2021.
4 / 20

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during practice on November 24, 2021.
5 / 20

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 24, 2021.
6 / 20

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on November 24, 2021.
7 / 20

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on November 24, 2021.
8 / 20

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 24, 2021.
9 / 20

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 24, 2021.
10 / 20

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 24, 2021.
11 / 20

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 24, 2021.
12 / 20

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on November 24, 2021.
13 / 20

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on November 24, 2021.
14 / 20

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 24, 2021.
15 / 20

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on November 24, 2021.
16 / 20

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on November 24, 2021.
17 / 20

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 24, 2021.
18 / 20

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice on November 24, 2021.
19 / 20

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on November 24, 2021.
20 / 20

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on November 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
On the Mend

QB Baker Mayfield said he's feeling "better and better" as he recovers from last week's start against the Lions and prepares for Sunday's pivotal showdown with the Ravens.

Mayfield did not participate in his second consecutive Wednesday practice, though he's still expected to be ready to start Sunday and hasn't had any setbacks. He's listed with injuries to his left shoulder, foot and groin.

"I think Baker is in a good place," Stefanski said. "He is pouring everything he has into this week focusing on his preparation. I think he is in a good place."

WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion) and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) remained sidelined with their respective injuries. Neither played this past week against Detroit, but Stefanski was not yet ready to rule them out for the Ravens game.

WR Jarvis Landry (knee) also did not practice, but Stefanski said he "felt good" about Landry being available Sunday.

Happy Thanksgiving

The Browns will adjust their schedule a bit Thursday to give players some extra time to spend with their friends and family.

The Browns will go through an earlier-than-usual practice and won't have their typical meetings afterward, Stefanski said.

Related Content

