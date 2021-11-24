News & Notes: Troy Hill returns to practice after scary moment in New England

Along with RB Kareem Hunt and T Jack Conklin, the Browns on Wednesday had CBs Troy Hill and A.J. Green back at practice. Both players missed Sunday's win over the Lions because of injuries they sustained Week 10 in New England.

Green is coming off a concussion he sustained on kickoff coverage on the opening play of the second half. Hill suffered a sprained neck during a scary moment near the end of Cleveland's loss to the Patriots, as he was taken off the field via stretcher and spent time in a Boston-area hospital.

"That is scary," Stefanski said. "To see him come out of that and pushing toward practice is a great thing."

Stefanski said Conklin, who has missed the past three games with an elbow injury, is "as tough as they come." When Conklin went down with his injury in the first half of Cleveland's Week 8 loss to Pittsburgh, Stefanski thought it'd be something that kept him off the field for longer than a few weeks. Instead, the Browns could have their entire starting offensive line ready to roll by Sunday.

"Obviously his play speaks for itself," Mayfield said. "We are looking forward to it, but we are just handling the week as it goes and seeing what happens."

Stefanski said Hunt, who has missed the past five games with a calf injury, gave his teammates "a boost" by getting back on the practice field.

"He gives great effort throughout," Stefanski said. "I would even tell you when he is one the sideline when he is cheering his teammates on. When he is on the field, he is a great pass pro, a threat coming out of the backfield to catch routes and can line up outside to catch routes, and we know what type of runner he is. He runs so hard and gains those extra yards, it feels like, with each one of his runs."

DE Takkarist McKinley (groin) was considered a full participant at Wednesday's practice. He's missed the past two games.