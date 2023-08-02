Injury Report: The latest injury news ahead of the Hall of Fame Game

The Browns will likely choose to rest most, if not all of their starters in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday against the Jets, and they could choose to rest a few players who were sidelined in Tuesday's practice, too.
TEs Jordan Akins and Harrison Bryant and WRs Jaelon Darden and Marquise Goodwin (blood clots) all worked out on the sidelines during the practice. Akins missed his fourth straight practice as he rests a knee injury, while Darden missed his second straight practice. Goodwin has been out since the beginning of training camp for his recovery.
CBs Greg Newsome II and Mike Ford Jr. all left the practice early, too.
WR Mike Harley Jr. (concussion) also returned to practice after missing multiple days last week.
