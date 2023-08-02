Injury Report

Injury Report: The latest injury news ahead of the Hall of Fame Game

Here's the practice report from the Browns' final practice Tuesday before the Hall of Fame Game

Aug 02, 2023
Anthony Poisal

The Browns will likely choose to rest most, if not all of their starters in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday against the Jets, and they could choose to rest a few players who were sidelined in Tuesday's practice, too.

TEs Jordan Akins and Harrison Bryant and WRs Jaelon Darden and Marquise Goodwin (blood clots) all worked out on the sidelines during the practice. Akins missed his fourth straight practice as he rests a knee injury, while Darden missed his second straight practice. Goodwin has been out since the beginning of training camp for his recovery.

CBs Greg Newsome II and Mike Ford Jr. all left the practice early, too.

WR Mike Harley Jr. (concussion) also returned to practice after missing multiple days last week.

Photos: Training Camp Day 7

Check out photos of the team during the seventh day of Training Camp back at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

20230801-MS-49
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31), Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and fans during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) and a fan during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) and fans during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) and fans during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Luke Wypler (56) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Football Administration Chris Cooper during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) and Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Offensive lineman Luke Wypler (56) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Ben Bloom during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Lorenzo Burns (27) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus during Day 7 of Training Camp at on August 1, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Colby Gossett (72) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (19) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Morgan Lineberry, Kicker Cade York (3) and Punter Joseph Charlton (16) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus during Day 7 of Training Camp at on August 1, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus during Day 7 of Training Camp at on August 1, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22), Cornerback Chris Westry (20) and Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during Day 7 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
