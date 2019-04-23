John Dorsey's draft history shows he's not afraid to wheel and deal

John Dorsey told media members last week he'd make a trade to move back into the first round "if it helps the organization moving forward."
But what about trading in other rounds?
In his five drafts as Chiefs general manager and one as Browns GM, Dorsey has demonstrated on an annual basis he is unafraid of moving around in the draft to best supply his team with quality football players. He's traded at least one pick from every draft during which he's served as a team's general manager, starting with his 2013 deal that sent the No. 34 pick and a conditional selection (which ended up being a second-round pick) to San Francisco in exchange for quarterback Alex Smith.
In fact, Dorsey has no issue with flipping players for picks, and vice versa.
In 2014, he traded linebacker Edgar Jones and the 238th pick of the draft to Dallas for the 193rd pick, which he used to select guard Zach Fulton. The next year, he traded the 154th pick to New Orleans for guard Ben Grubbs. A year after that, he traded the 162nd pick to Seattle for safety Kelcie McCray.
Of course, the most notable flurry of picks and players dealt in a single offseason came in his first with the Browns, in which he:
-Traded No. 65 to Buffalo for quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
-Traded Nos. 101 and 138 and DeShone Kizer to Green Bay for Nos. 114 and 150 and safety Damarious Randall.
-Traded No. 159 (acquired via the trade of G Cameron Erving to Kansas City, which preceded Dorsey) and defensive tackle Danny Shelton to New England for a 2019 third-round pick.
-Traded No. 219 and defensive back Jason McCourty to New England for No. 205, then sent No. 205 and quarterback Kevin Hogan to Washington for No. 188.
But before that, he had one final draft with the Chiefs, a three-day period in which he set that franchise on a course for future success, thanks to one big move in the first round.
Dorsey traded Nos. 27 and 91 to Buffalo to move up to No. 10 to select quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the current reigning MVP of the NFL. Then he sent Minnesota three picks (Nos. 104, 132 and 245) to move up to No. 86 to select Kareem Hunt, who paired excellently with both Smith and Mahomes in Kansas City before he was released due to an off-field altercation that came to light during the 2018 season.
Dorsey spent less than a year without a front-office job, joining the Browns in December 2017. In his first draft, he selected quarterback Baker Mayfield first overall and cornerback Denzel Ward at No. 4. He also maneuvered in both directions later in that draft, trading back three places with Indianapolis (from No. 64 to 67) and picking up an additional pick in the deal (No. 178). He later bundled that pick in with No. 114 (acquired in the deal that also brought the Browns Randall) in a deal with New England to move up to No. 105, where Dorsey selected deep threat receiver Antonio Callaway.
As shown above, wheeling and dealing is Dorsey's forte during one particular three-day spring stretch.
In all, Dorsey has made 18 trades involving draft picks in his six drafts completed as general manager for an average of three trades per draft. The many moves made in the last two years skew his trades total, but one takeaway remains solid: Armed with Nos. 49, 80, 119, 144, 155, 170, 189 and 221, it's safe to expect Dorsey to make another deal or two this weekend.
His full run of draft-related trades can be found below:
2013
-Traded No. 34 pick to 49ers along with a conditional second/third rounder in exchange for QB Alex Smith. Conditional pick became second-rounder (No. 56) when Chiefs won minimum of eight games.
2014
-Traded up to No. 193 to select G Zach Fulton. Chiefs acquired No. 193 pick from Dallas in exchange for No. 238 and LB Edgar Jones.
2015
-Traded up to No. 76 to select WR Chris Conley. Chiefs acquired No. 76 pick from Minnesota in exchange for Nos. 80 and 193.
-Traded No. 154 to New Orleans in exchange for G Ben Grubbs.
2016
-Traded Nos. 28 and 249 to San Francisco in exchange for Nos. 37 (used to pick DT Chris Jones), 105 (used to select G Parker Ehinger) and 178 (used to select CB D.J. White).
-Traded No. 59 to Tampa Bay (used to pick K Roberto Aguayo) in exchange for Nos. 74 (used to pick CB KeiVarae Russell) and 106 (used to pick S Eric Murray)
-Traded No. 162 to Seattle in exchange for S Kelcie McCray.
2017
-Traded up to No. 10 to select QB Patrick Mahomes. Sent Buffalo the No. 27 and 91 picks, and a 2018 first-round pick.
-Traded up to No. 86 to select RB Kareem Hunt. Sent Minnesota Nos. 104, 132 and 245 for No. 86.
-Traded up to No. 139 to select WR Jehu Chesson. Sent Minnesota Nos. 170 and 180 for No. 139.
-Traded up to No. 183 to choose LB Ukeme Eligwe. Sent New England No. 216 and TE James O'Shaughnessy for No. 183.
2018 (Browns)
-Traded No. 65 to Buffalo for QB Tyrod Taylor.
-Traded back to No. 67 and selected DE Chad Thomas. Sent Indianapolis No. 64 for Nos. 67 and 178.
-Traded Nos. 101 and 138 and QB DeShone Kizer to Green Bay for Nos. 114 and 150 and S Damarious Randall.
-Traded up to No. 105 to select WR Antonio Callaway. Sent New England Nos. 114 and 178 for the pick.
-Traded No. 159 (acquired via the trade of G Cameron Erving to Kansas City, which preceded Dorsey) and DT Danny Shelton to New England for 2019 third-round pick.
-Traded No. 219 and DB Jason McCourty to New England for No. 205, then sent No. 205 and QB Kevin Hogan to Washington for No. 188, which was used to select CB Simeon Thomas.