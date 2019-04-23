John Dorsey's draft history shows he's not afraid to wheel and deal

His full run of draft-related trades can be found below:

2013

-Traded No. 34 pick to 49ers along with a conditional second/third rounder in exchange for QB Alex Smith. Conditional pick became second-rounder (No. 56) when Chiefs won minimum of eight games.

2014

-Traded up to No. 193 to select G Zach Fulton. Chiefs acquired No. 193 pick from Dallas in exchange for No. 238 and LB Edgar Jones.

2015

-Traded up to No. 76 to select WR Chris Conley. Chiefs acquired No. 76 pick from Minnesota in exchange for Nos. 80 and 193.

-Traded No. 154 to New Orleans in exchange for G Ben Grubbs.

2016

-Traded Nos. 28 and 249 to San Francisco in exchange for Nos. 37 (used to pick DT Chris Jones), 105 (used to select G Parker Ehinger) and 178 (used to select CB D.J. White).

-Traded No. 59 to Tampa Bay (used to pick K Roberto Aguayo) in exchange for Nos. 74 (used to pick CB KeiVarae Russell) and 106 (used to pick S Eric Murray)

-Traded No. 162 to Seattle in exchange for S Kelcie McCray.

2017

-Traded up to No. 10 to select QB Patrick Mahomes. Sent Buffalo the No. 27 and 91 picks, and a 2018 first-round pick.

-Traded up to No. 86 to select RB Kareem Hunt. Sent Minnesota Nos. 104, 132 and 245 for No. 86.

-Traded up to No. 139 to select WR Jehu Chesson. Sent Minnesota Nos. 170 and 180 for No. 139.

-Traded up to No. 183 to choose LB Ukeme Eligwe. Sent New England No. 216 and TE James O'Shaughnessy for No. 183.

2018 (Browns)

-Traded No. 65 to Buffalo for QB Tyrod Taylor.

-Traded back to No. 67 and selected DE Chad Thomas. Sent Indianapolis No. 64 for Nos. 67 and 178.

-Traded Nos. 101 and 138 and QB DeShone Kizer to Green Bay for Nos. 114 and 150 and S Damarious Randall.

-Traded up to No. 105 to select WR Antonio Callaway. Sent New England Nos. 114 and 178 for the pick.

-Traded No. 159 (acquired via the trade of G Cameron Erving to Kansas City, which preceded Dorsey) and DT Danny Shelton to New England for 2019 third-round pick.