LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is making the most of his opportunity on the field this season

He has 59 solo tackles, 81 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception this season. All are career-bests for Owusu-Koramoah, which has been a year where his snaps per game have been erratic. In the Browns' first nine games of the season, he logged snap counts of 43, 33, 32, 46, 49, 34, 34, 26 and 44. His snap counts in the next five games were 46, 60, 55, 71 and 63.

Yet, that hasn't phased him. Owusu-Koramoah had one of his best games in his career in Week 12 when, at the time, was his season high in snaps. He racked up 12 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. In Week 14 – his most snaps taken in a game this season – he led the team in tackles with eight solo and had two tackles for loss.

Then, in Week 15, Owusu-Koramoah finished the game leading the team in six tackles and two pass deflections. He also had two tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and an interception. It was the first complete game of his career where he filled out the stat sheet.

"Yeah, he was all over the field in that game," HC Kevin Stefanski said. "He's played really good football for us all season long. But in that game, he was all over the place making high-impact plays in some really important moments."

Owusu-Koramoah currently is third in the league in tackles for losses with 18. Entering Week 15, he was ranked second in the league at stopping the run at 12.8 percent.