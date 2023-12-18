LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is making the most of his opportunity on the field this season

Owusu-Koramoah currently is third in the league with 18 tackles for losses

Dec 18, 2023 at 03:17 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

JOK

With the Browns trailing 17-10 with 6:57 left in Sunday's game against the Bears, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah made back-to-back plays to get the Browns offense the ball back.

Owusu-Koramoah sacked QB Justin Fields for a loss of eleven yards on second down. Then, on the next play, he tackled RB Roschon Johnson in open space to prevent a first down and forced the Bears to punt the ball with 5:25 left in the game.

Owusu-Koramoah has thrived in his third year in the NFL. The outside linebacker has shown his speed, awareness and tackling ability this season for one of the best defenses in the league. He largely thanks first-year DC Jim Schwartz for his success this season.

"Praise is due to Coach (Jim) Schwartz for putting us in the right positions, calling the blitzes when we want to attack, making sure that people are in the right places with the right personnel at the right time," Owusu-Koramoah said. "So, I don't think it's so much me. I'm not just that type of guy. I would rather give those credits to other people."

Schwartz's defense employs an aggressive four-man front, which allows the linebackers to showcase their tackling skills. Owusu-Koramoah has taken advantage of the schemes and has had his best season of his earlier career.

Photos: Week 15 - Bears at Browns Arrivals

Check out photos of players arriving to the stadium for their Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears

Photo-Sponsor-2023_1
1 / 40
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
2 / 40

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
3 / 40

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
4 / 40

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver James Proche II (11) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
5 / 40

Wide receiver James Proche II (11) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
6 / 40

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
7 / 40

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback/Center Nick Harris (53) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
8 / 40

Fullback/Center Nick Harris (53) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
9 / 40

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
10 / 40

Center Ethan Pocic (55) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
11 / 40

Tight end David Njoku (85) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
12 / 40

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
13 / 40

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
14 / 40

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
15 / 40

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
16 / 40

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
17 / 40

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
18 / 40

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
19 / 40

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
20 / 40

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
21 / 40

Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
22 / 40

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
23 / 40

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
24 / 40

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Geron Christian (64) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
25 / 40

Offensive tackle Geron Christian (64) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
26 / 40

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
27 / 40

Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
28 / 40

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jordan Akins (84) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
29 / 40

Tight end Jordan Akins (84) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
30 / 40

Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
31 / 40

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
32 / 40

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
33 / 40

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
34 / 40

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
35 / 40

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
36 / 40

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
37 / 40

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
38 / 40

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
39 / 40

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
40 / 40

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) arrives at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

He has 59 solo tackles, 81 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception this season. All are career-bests for Owusu-Koramoah, which has been a year where his snaps per game have been erratic. In the Browns' first nine games of the season, he logged snap counts of 43, 33, 32, 46, 49, 34, 34, 26 and 44. His snap counts in the next five games were 46, 60, 55, 71 and 63.

Yet, that hasn't phased him. Owusu-Koramoah had one of his best games in his career in Week 12 when, at the time, was his season high in snaps. He racked up 12 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. In Week 14 – his most snaps taken in a game this season – he led the team in tackles with eight solo and had two tackles for loss. 

Then, in Week 15, Owusu-Koramoah finished the game leading the team in six tackles and two pass deflections. He also had two tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and an interception. It was the first complete game of his career where he filled out the stat sheet.

"Yeah, he was all over the field in that game," HC Kevin Stefanski said. "He's played really good football for us all season long. But in that game, he was all over the place making high-impact plays in some really important moments." 

Owusu-Koramoah currently is third in the league in tackles for losses with 18. Entering Week 15, he was ranked second in the league at stopping the run at 12.8 percent.

"It's a game of experience, it's a game of knowledge," Owusu-Koramoah said. "It's a game of IQ. And the more that you get time and the more intensity that you put into it each and every year, I think that each player continues to improve. Whether you see it physically or mentally, whatever that may be, you do see a progression. I don't think it's one thing over another, but I think it's that holistic journey of bringing intensity to the steps that are needed to take each and every year."

Related Links

Related Content

news

QB Joe Flacco nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 15

Flacco was nominated in back-to-back weeks for FedEx Air Player of the Week 
news

Clutch Performers: 3 standouts who led the Browns to a 20-17 win over the Bears

Joe Flacco, David Njoku and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah were the players of the game
news

3 Big Takeaways: Browns rely on QB Joe Flacco's veteran presence to erase 10-point deficit

Browns defense continues to dominate at Cleveland Browns Stadium
news

TE David Njoku showed how he's a complete tight end in Week 15

Njoku finished with 10 catches for 104 yards and scored a touchdown against the Bears
Advertising