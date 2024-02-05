Ken Dorsey aims to help QB Deshaun Watson excel and shape the Browns offense as offensive coordinator

For Dorsey, his focus isn't on play calling. Instead, he's focused on helping to rebuild the Browns offense and help them reach their full potential on the offensive side of the ball.

"If Kevin's calling, what can I do? I could do my job to as high of ability as humanly possible," Dorsey said. "I could get Deshaun (Watson) ready to play each and every week. I can get our room ready to play each and every week. We got a great room and I'm sure we'll add to that. And then I can help develop a game plan that's going to help us be multiple, attack a defense in different ways, be aggressive and be elite in what we do. And that's the most important thing to me, just doing that to make sure if I'm in that role, I'm going to do that at an extremely high level."

That potential begins with Watson. Dorsey has worked with top quarterbacks in the league – not only with Allen, but also with Cam Newton – and believes the experience of understanding their skill sets and how to utilize them in a specific offensive system will translate to working with Watson and building the Browns offense.

In Watson, Dorsey first notes his physical skill set, as well as how he can adjust protections, make checks at the line of scrimmage and handle the intricacies of the quarterback position. Dorsey said in conversations he's had with Stefanski and others on the coaching staff, he's heard that Watson wants to be coached and pushed. In that regard, Dorsey believes he can pick up where the Browns left off and continue establishing a base of fundamentals they can rely on throughout the season.