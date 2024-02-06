Ken Dorsey emphasizes ball security and other takeaways from introductory press conference 

Strength of the offensive line

One of the strengths of the Browns offense during the 2023 season came in their offensive line – even as the line dealt with injuries of the season, beginning with losing T Jack Conklin in Week 1 to a season-ending knee injury and then losing T Jedrick Wills Jr. and rookie T Dawand Jones to injuries over the course of the season. They were anchored with veteran players like G Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller but had players like T Geron Christian and G Michael Dunn fill in and play important roles over the course of the season.

Yet, through the adversity they faced as an offensive line, their skill sets played a key role in the functionality of the offense.

"You can't help but get jacked up about this opportunity because of those guys up front," Dorsey said. "You watch them on tape, and you can't help but get excited about the guys that we got up there and what they're able to do because they are diverse in what they can do. You got a group of guys that can pull. You got a group of guys that can be zone blocking scheme guys. You got a group of guys that could come out and get movement at the point of attack in gap schemes and duo schemes. So that's the exciting part for me."

With a healthy offensive line next season, Dorsey will have those same capabilities for the offense. Yet, the Browns will have a change to the leader of their offensive line room, as offensive line coach Bill Callahan will join his son Brian on the Titans coaching staff. Yet, Dorsey believes with the right addition to the coaching staff, they have the pieces moving forward.