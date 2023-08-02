Keys to the Game: How the Browns can find success vs. Jets

The Browns will take on the Jets for the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Stadium, the first of four preseason games in August for the Browns.
We're breaking down the three biggest keys for them to find success in the first NFL game of the year.
1. Stay Healthy
This is always going to be a top goal for every team in the preseason, and it's especially important for the Browns, who will play one more preseason game than usual due to their selection to play in Canton. The Browns will likely rest most, if not all of their starters for the entire game, but they'll still want their backup players to remain healthy as they continue to assess the competition for some of the final spots on the 53-man roster and practice squad.
Check out photos of the team during the seventh day of Training Camp back at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
2. Smooth Operation at QB
Kellen Mond and Dorian Thompson-Robinson will handle quarterback duties and compete for what could be the third and final roster spot in the QB room on the 53-man roster. Both QBs have been crisp in recent training camp practices, but their performances in a real-game setting could hold more weight toward their overall roster stock.
Mond, a 2021 third-round pick, hasn't played in a game since he received preseason action last year with the Vikings and will play in the first half. Thompson-Robinson, a rookie fifth-rounder, will make his NFL debut and play in the second half.
For both QBs, the ability to command the huddle and smoothly execute playcalls at the line of scrimmage will be just as important as completing passes and protecting the ball. That'll especially be important for Thompson-Robinson, who didn't receive many reps in team drills in spring practices but has looked solid throughout camp.
3. Find a Few Sacks
The Browns will also debut a new defensive system led by defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, whose schemes are all about attacking the quarterback and creating pressure. The defensive line has looked strong at times in camp practices, and the Browns will be counting on younger edge rushers to reach the backfield — which would be a promising sign for how successful Schwartz's schemes can be. Players such as Isaiah Thomas, Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire will likely receive heavy snap loads and will be players to watch.