Myles Garrett believes Browns D is ready to challenge dual-threat rookie Justin Fields

Myles Garrett knows nothing will come easy for the Browns pass rush this week as it looks to spoil the debut of Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields was selected 11th overall in the 2021 draft after he became one of the top quarterback prospects following an impressive final two seasons at Ohio State. His accuracy and nimbleness in the pocket are among his strengths, and he's already showed a few glimpses of how they could translate to the NFL level.

But he hasn't started a game yet for the Bears. That'll happen Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, and it's up to Garrett and the Browns defense — looking to climb out of a slow start to the season — to stop him.

"They're not going to let him sit back and let us pass rush the whole day," he said Friday. "After we have stopped the run and we have kept him in the pocket … once we do our best to lock down all of that and make him a drop back passer, then we will have a chance to get after him."

The defense knows they have to show improvements within their own game first to accomplish that goal.

Players and coaches have spoken all week about the changes they must make to become a better unit, one that currently ranks 21st in the NFL in points allowed. The group ranks last in the league in third down conversions allowed (63 percent) and has recorded only three sacks despite boasting two premiere edge rushers on the D-Line in Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

Garrett doesn't believe the first two games are an accurate barometer for how the defense will play the rest of the season. He's confident the group will continue to jell — there's too much veteran talent for them not to.