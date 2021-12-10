News & Notes

News & Notes: Dustin Colquitt jumped at the opportunity to help Browns

Colquitt made it to Cleveland in a hurry Thursday and is ready to start another chapter in his 17-year career Sunday against the Ravens 

Dec 10, 2021 at 03:27 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Dustin Colquitt didn't know he'd be spending his Friday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus until roughly 24 hours before he was standing at an interview podium with a Browns compression shirt, shorts and hat.

Colquitt, a 17-year punting veteran, was at his home in Kansas City on Thursday when he received a call and an offer from the Browns, who needed a skilled punter — and a player capable of holding the ball on field goals and extra points — after they placed Jamie Gillan on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. 

Gillan was ruled out by head coach Kevin Stefanski on Friday, which is why Colquitt quickly packed a bag and zipped over to Cleveland.

"I just had to throw stuff in two bags and go," Colquitt said with a smile. "As long as I'm getting calls, I want to play. My body feels good and my mind is still sharp and into it. As long as I'm helping on the field, I want to do it."

Colquitt is a familiar name in Cleveland after his brother, Britton, was with the Browns from 2016-2018. Dustin said he's been in touch with his brother throughout the last day as he familiarizes himself with his new team, and he said he's already had people confuse him with his brother as he walks around the facility.

He's been in touch with one other former Browns specialist, too: Phil Dawson. Colquitt is a friend of Dawson, who spent the first 14 years of a 20-year career in Cleveland, and reached out to Dawson once he signed with the team. 

No conversation about kicking footballs in the cold elements was needed, though. Dawson excelled at that throughout his Browns career, but Colquitt has plenty of experience doing that from his 15 seasons in Kansas City, too, and even recalled games where he played in Cleveland when the weather was less than ideal for punting a football.

"We played here in 2005, my rookie year, and it was windy, cold and just white everywhere," he said. "The stadium was packed, and I was like, 'This is football.'"

Colquitt, who is on his second team this season and sixth team in the last two years, admitted he wasn't sure how many games he'd be able to spend in Cleveland, but he still wanted to be as prepared as possible for Sunday's game against the Ravens. He's fully aware of what the stakes mean for the Browns, who are 6-6 and likely need to finish the season on a long win streak to crack the playoffs. 

But it's a challenge Colquitt is willing to assist in however he can.

"We just have to keep pounding," Colquitt said. "I'm excited to be a part of that."

