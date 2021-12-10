Myles Garrett not focused on 'individual glory' with Browns single-season sack record in reach

The Browns likely will need Garrett to claim the record Sunday for them to slow down Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, one of the most elusive players in the league. Cleveland did a tremendous job containing Jackson in Week 12 when he was intercepted four times and sacked twice. The game was Jackson's worst of the season, yet the Ravens still found a way to win.

The loss stung Garrett and the rest of the defense, which is striving to be even better in the rematch. A win is imperative for the Browns, who are 6-6 and likely need to win their final five regular season games to control their playoff destiny.

More sacks from Garrett will go a long way toward making that happen. He's committed to finding them, but solely for the benefit of the team's goal and not for any personal recognition.

"If we don't win anything," Garrett said, "our names won't go down and be remembered for anything."

So how can the Browns find a win this week? Slowing down Jackson will once again be the top priority, and the Browns — and other teams — have made some progress in recent weeks

Jackson has thrown eight interceptions and four touchdowns in the Ravens' last four games, and one key that's appeared to work against him is bringing a heavy blitz. Executing such a plan helps when there's two dominant edge rushers on the D-Line. The Browns check that box with Garrett and Pro Bowl DE Jadeveon Clowney.

But a blitz means little if the rushers can't penetrate the pocket.

That's a challenge Garrett has succeeded at frequently in 2021, but he's pushing the rest of his D-Line teammates to do the same — and he knows no personal record or spot on a leaderboard can factor into that.