12 questions for Myles Garrett, who is hoping to see a repeat performance from Cleveland's defense

CB.com: You played 12 straight games before getting a bye. How rested do you feel?

Garrett: I feel rested enough. No one's going to feel sorry for us. They don't care how we feel or what's going through our minds. We just have to keep our minds focused on the task at hand, and that's beating the Ravens. At the end of the day, it's about wins and losses. You can't make anything bigger than that or thinking about what happened before.

CB.com: When you look at the defensive effort the last time you faced the Ravens, it looked like things worked as well as they ever have. What can you pinpoint as the reason?

Garrett: We just tried to frustrate (Lamar Jackson) in the pocket, get him off the spot and not allow him to get up field and try to take away his first read to his No. 1 target.

CB.com: It seems like the defense did a good job scheming to stop him with three safeties and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at linebacker. How much did that help?

Garrett: JOK is a baller. He's a young guy who has a lot of energy and is smart enough to know the lanes and which are going to be open for Lamar to scramble. He has the athletic ability to chase him down.

CB.com: It seems like the defenses all around the AFC North are stepping up. How have you guys stepped up?

Garrett: We've got to be the best defense out there. At the end of the day, that's always our goal. We're never going to try to rely on the offense to put up a large amount of points. If the (opponent) doesn't put up any points, they don't win. You have to go out there and make a statement.

CB.com: Is it tough to not get frustrated by so many of the almost-sacks with Lamar?