The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Baltimore Ravens 

3. Fly Around and Generate Takeaways on Defense

In the last meeting, the Browns defense absolutely played well enough to win, limiting the Ravens to just 16 points, forcing four interceptions, two sacks and a season-low 3.9 yards per play. The offseason additions to stack the defense with speed and length were on full display as all three safeties, who played a ton together in both big nickel and dime packages, each had an interception. Rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had arguably his best game as a pro, racking up a career-high 12 tackles, 1 TFL and 0.5 sacks as he chased and harassed Jackson from sideline to sideline. Jadeveon Clowney was a one-man wrecking crew up front, and your stars Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward continued their elite-level play. It was a defensive masterclass by Joe Woods and his players that produced one of the worst offensive performances for the Ravens since Jackson became the quarterback. In fact, Jackson would have the worst quarterback rating of his career, 46.5, in that Week 12 meeting against the Browns thanks to his career-worst four interceptions.

The challenge for the Browns defense is to do it again Sunday. The Browns did a great job of only allowing short completions with limited yards after the catch and forcing incompletions or interceptions on vertical throws. Other than the two miraculous plays to Mark Andrews on the Ravens lone touchdown drive, the Browns forced Jackson to be just 3-of-10 for 65 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions on passes of more than 10 yards in the air. Jackson averaged a season-low 5.1 yards per attempt against the Browns despite averaging nearly 10 air yards per attempt, his second-highest figure of the year. Limiting those big plays and forcing Jackson to make quick decisions into tight windows will lead to more turnovers for the Browns defense and should propel them to the all-important win.