News & Notes: Freddie Kitchens appreciates Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi embracing the moment

Sheehy-Guiseppi will have to continue making plays like his touchdown Thursday to improve his odds of making the 53-man roster, but his attitude is exactly what Browns coaches want from undrafted rookies and other players looking to find a way on the roster.

"You'd like to feel a sense of urgency on everything you do," Kitchens said. "We've got to get better. You've got to play and practice like there's no tomorrow. I know that's a cliché, but if you want to stay in the moment, what's tomorrow? Tomorrow's not promised to you."

— The Browns have wide receivers capable of filling in Antonio Callaway's role after he received a four-game suspension Friday, but Kitchens said the Browns will continue to search for outside help if a player becomes available.