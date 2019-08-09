News & Notes: Freddie Kitchens appreciates Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi embracing the moment

Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi won the hearts of Browns players and fans after he returned a punt for a touchdown in the Browns' first preseason game Thursday against the Washington Redskins.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens, however, has been a fan of the rookie wide receiver since he joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in April. Kitchens has preached to all players about embracing the opportunity they have in front of them, and he can tell that Sheehy-Guiseppi has taken that message to heart.
"Yeah I think so," Kitchens said when asked if Sheehy-Guiseppi has appreciated the opportunity the most. "We've got other guys that do it the same way, too. We've got a lot of guys like that."
Check out photos from the twelfth day of Browns Camp by team photographer Matt Starkey
Sheehy-Guiseppi will have to continue making plays like his touchdown Thursday to improve his odds of making the 53-man roster, but his attitude is exactly what Browns coaches want from undrafted rookies and other players looking to find a way on the roster.
"You'd like to feel a sense of urgency on everything you do," Kitchens said. "We've got to get better. You've got to play and practice like there's no tomorrow. I know that's a cliché, but if you want to stay in the moment, what's tomorrow? Tomorrow's not promised to you."
— The Browns have wide receivers capable of filling in Antonio Callaway's role after he received a four-game suspension Friday, but Kitchens said the Browns will continue to search for outside help if a player becomes available.
"We're continuing to search for guys at all positions," Kitchens said. "Our roster is not filled out yet."
— Right guard Eric Kush expressed heavy appreciation for Browns general manager John Dorsey when he discussed why he signed with the Browns as a free agent in the offseason. Dorsey was the general manager for the Kansas City Chiefs when Kush was drafted by the team in 2013, and Kush appears to be a big fan of Dorsey.
"The Browns had a lot of interest, and heck, I like John Dorsey,'" Kush said. "It's good to be back with the 'Dorse' and get the full Dorse in Cleveland."
-- The following players did not practice Friday due to injury: Callaway (ankle), CB T.J. Carrie (hamstring), TE Seth DeValve (concussion), TE Demetrius Harris (concussion), C Kyle Kalis (concussion), DT Brian Price (concussion), CB Damarious Randall (groin), WR Damion Ratley (hamstring), CB Tavierre Thomas (hamstring).