News & Notes: Rashard Higgins 'always ready' to step up

Rashard Higgins doesn't need anyone to tell him when it's time for him to step up.

At this point of Higgins' six-year career, he's always prepared to fill in when someone goes down. He's been the rescue man of the Browns' receiver room at several points of his tenure in Cleveland — most recently in 2020, when he caught four touchdowns and helped fill in for Odell Beckham Jr. when the star receiver was out for the second half of the season with a knee injury.

Two games into 2021, the Browns are calling on Higgins again.

WR Jarvis Landry was placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday after suffering a knee injury in Week 2. Higgins is one of the next men up on the depth chart, and even though the Browns will welcome Beckham back to the field Sunday for the first time since he tore his ACL in Week 7 last year, the Browns will still need other receivers to carry big workloads against the Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium.

That news is nothing new for Higgins.

"I'm always ready," Higgins said. "Coach makes sure that we know every position when we go out there, just in case something like that goes down. Honestly, we hated for one of our brothers to go down but somebody has to step in and fill the role."

Higgins doesn't flinch, which is how he's kept himself in Cleveland ever since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. He hasn't often been the top receiver on the depth chart, but the depth chart has never mattered to him.

This week, Higgins figures to be among the top receivers to see snaps against the Bears. Landry is out for at least the next three games as a result of being placed on IR, while the Browns will wait until Sunday to decide how frequently they'll use Beckham, who could be eased back into action as he plays in his first game in nearly a year.

Higgins stepped up in lieu of Landry last week when Landry exited on the second snap from scrimmage. He finished the game with two catches for 27 yards, and both went for first downs.

"I think that Higgins did a great job of jumping in there," pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea said. "He is a guy who really prepares very well. He works very hard at trying to know multiple positions. He was ready to go when he was called upon during the game from an assignment standpoint.

Higgins could be asked to primarily play as a slot receiver, a role Landry typically held. The Browns still will be solid from a depth standpoint with the return of Beckham and will continue to rely on contributions from their younger receivers in Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz.

Higgins, of course, is always among the outside options, too.

He's always ready to play anywhere.