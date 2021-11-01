News & Notes: T Jack Conklin out 'multiple weeks' with elbow injury

The Browns will be without T Jack Conklin for "multiple weeks" after the All-Pro tackle suffered an elbow injury in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Conklin suffered a "significant injury," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said, but he should be able to return at some point this season. Asked if Conklin could be headed toward injured reserve — which would ensure he's out for at least three games — Stefanski said he wasn't sure.

"It's tough," C JC Tretter said. "Those injuries are scary and it puts a pit in your stomach when you see something like that. Feel terrible for Jack but those are just really tough. You hate seeing those."

Without Conklin, the Browns will rely on Blake Hance, who entered the season a guard but has helped the team significantly at both tackle positions. Hance, who joined the Browns before their final regular season game in 2020, has started games at both left and right tackle while Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. dealt with previous injuries. Hance, who played tackle at Northwestern University, has received offensive snaps in six of the Browns' eight games this season and is in store for a whole lot more in the coming weeks.

The Browns hit a milestone of sorts early last week when they had all five of their starting offensive linemen on the practice field for Wednesday's practice — the first such occurrence on the Wednesday of a game week since Week 1. On Sunday, the Browns had all five on the field for the first time since Week 4, a game that saw Wills start, but not finish, because of an ankle injury.

Now, the Browns will again call upon Hance to fill a significant void left by one of the best right tackles in the NFL.