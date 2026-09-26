Nick Chubb is a 'Brown for life' after retiring in Cleveland

As Nick Chubb walked into the atrium at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus Friday morning, he was greeted by Managing and Principal Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Managing Partners JW and Whitney Johnson, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry, as well as a roaring round of applause and cheers from members of the Browns organization.
And when he walked out to the practice fields as the Browns wrapped up their Friday practice, head coach Todd Monken spoke about his accolades from high school in Cedartown, Ga., to SEC conference records while at The University of Georgia before he introduced Chubb. He gave a message on preparation and being where their feet are, before Chubb broke down the team huddle one final time.
"I was only around Nick for a year, obviously after here when I went back to Georgia, you hear the stories of Nick Chubb. I mean, when you think about his first two years at Georgia, averaging like seven and eight yards a carry, let alone his high school career that he had," Monken said. "It doesn't take long to know what Nick's about. It was interesting, we just had him speak to the team, which is interesting because he really doesn't say much. He really just speaks with his work and his play. And he's got to be one of the most respected players in the locker room who I've been around, just by the way he works, the way he carries himself."
Chubb returned to the Browns on Sept. 25 to sign a 1-day contract and will officially retire as a member of the Cleveland Browns. Chubb was first drafted by the Browns in 2018 in the second round and spent seven seasons with Cleveland.
"Cleveland's where my journey started, and that's where it's going to end today," Chubb said. "It's a blessing to be back."
The four-time Pro Bowler has the second most 100-yard rushing games in team history with 30 games, as well as 51 career rushing touchdowns – the third most in team history. He also set a franchise record with the longest rushing touchdown on a 92-yard run during his rookie season 2018 against the Falcons. Chubb ranks third in career rushing yards by a Brown with 6,843 yards, trailing just Jim Brown (12,312) and Leroy Kelly (7,274).
"It's special because it's just the history of the running backs here, starting with Jim Brown," Chubb said. "I mean, it's just a blessing to be able to come to a place and to have that history, and to have someone to chase and to look up to and just to admire, playing the same position that he did here. So just a blessing."
Chubb's time on the field in a Browns' uniform took a pause when he sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season, which required two separate reconstructive knee surgeries. The first, which occurred in September 2023, repaired his medial capsule, meniscus and medial collateral ligament (MCL) in order to rebuild the lining of the joint and collateral ligaments. The second took place in November 2023 to fix his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) to reconstruct the inside of his knee.
Over the next year, Chubb spent months rehabbing to fight his way back to the football field. He spent time around the Browns during his recovery process, working with the strength and conditioning coaches to prepare him to return to the field.
He returned in Week 7 against the Bengals of the 2024 season and started all eight games that he played in during the 2024 season, recording 102 carries for 332 yards and three touchdowns, as well as five receptions for 31 yards and one touchdown. Chubb broke his foot in Week 15 against the Chiefs, which ended his comeback season prematurely.
"It's something I had to come to terms with," Chubb said. "Obviously, not how I wanted it to end for me, but I mean, it happened. And that's all I can do is just accept that it happened and move forward. But I think everything happens for a reason, and I don't know what that reason is yet, but I plan to find out here in the future. And everything in my life that's happened to me, I'm trying to take something from it. And that night, I took something from that too. And I'm blessed to be able to be back up here in front of you guys and to be able to walk and still run. And I played for two years after that, and I don't think that injury really sums up my career."
Chubb then signed with the Texans in 2025 and spent one season in Houston where he totaled 122 carries for 506 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He appeared in 15 games with nine starts.
Chubb said he knew the 2025 season would be his last year, and he wanted to play one final healthy season. To have that chance with the Texans provided him the chance to gain closure on his chapter as an NFL player. After eight years in the league, Chubb announced his retirement from the NFL on Aug. 21.
"It was just a time that I thought I pretty much had done all that I could, and I hit 30 years old and I realized, 'Man, I'm not just going to play football my whole life,'" Chubb said. "I felt like there was something more out there for me to do, and football was a huge part, it jump started me to be able to do things I want to do in the future, and that was it. I feel like I gave it all I had, left it all out there, and now it's just time for me to figure out different things, figure out something else to do."
Through the highs and lows of his career, Chubb prided himself on his preparation and approach to the game. He relied on his consistent routine each day, establishing a level of discipline as to how he practiced, trained and worked out.
Check out the best photos throughout the career of Browns RB Nick Chubb. Chubb, retiring as a Cleveland Brown, recorded over 7000 yards, 54 touchdowns and 4 Pro Bowls over his eight storied years in the NFL.
And his teammates and coaches took notice of that preparation. S Grant Delpitsaw his work ethic and how he established good habits first hand and knows that Chubb will carry those traits forward.
Run game coordinator and linebackers coach Jason Tarver highlighted how Chubb gave his best each day, regardless of the situation, and brought a high level of attention to detail to his technique. Tarver watched how Chubb made the linebacker room better because they had to be in a good tackling position to handle the power of Chubb's lower body and stiff arm in the run game.
"He walked over one day, the linebackers and I were talking about something, and he just smiled and goes, 'Coach, who's the fastest linebacker?'" Tarver recalled. "And then smiled at me and took off and they all started arguing who's the fastest linebacker. So, he's actually really funny when you get to know him and really direct. And just how he approaches everything. He'd see something, and he didn't want anybody to know, but he'd just walk up, whisper to somebody, and then all of a sudden, they're doing it right. Amazing. But then, of course, you know how he played, but that's how he lived too. Nick's the best."
When Chubb reflected back on his time with the Browns, numerous memories throughout the years come to mind, such as the "no mas" run in 2020 when he intentionally stepped out at the 1-yard line to seal a win over the Texans. Yet for Chubb, the 2020 season holds a special place among all the memories – particularly when the Browns beat the Steelers in the playoffs.
Now, Chubb said he plans to enjoy time with his family as he returns to Georgia, as well as travel and work through what the next stage of his life looks like.
Chubb is set to attend the Browns' home opener against the Panthers on Sept. 27, with a chance to be in front of the Dawg Pound once again – this time, as an alumnus.
"It'll be emotional for me, I know that," Chubb said. "I think for everybody too, just with how things went here with me, how I had so much success and then just to get taken down like that and then never really come back, it was just kind of a sad ending. So, I think now it's better closure for everyone just to see me finally back in the stadium and to be in high spirits, be up and walking and moving, and just for me to be back in Cleveland watching the Browns."
While the chapter on his playing career has come to an end, Chubb permanently cemented himself in the history of the Browns. From holding Browns' records among other Browns' legends, to signing back with the team to officially retire, Chubb will always be etched into the fabric of the organization.
"I'm Cleveland forever," Chubb said. "I'm a Brown for life."