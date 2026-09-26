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Nick Chubb is a 'Brown for life' after retiring in Cleveland

Chubb broke down team huddle as he signs 1-day contract to retire a Brown

Sep 25, 2026 at 09:50 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

NickChubbRetirementPressConference

As Nick Chubb walked into the atrium at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus Friday morning, he was greeted by Managing and Principal Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Managing Partners JW and Whitney Johnson, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry, as well as a roaring round of applause and cheers from members of the Browns organization.

And when he walked out to the practice fields as the Browns wrapped up their Friday practice, head coach Todd Monken spoke about his accolades from high school in Cedartown, Ga., to SEC conference records while at The University of Georgia before he introduced Chubb. He gave a message on preparation and being where their feet are, before Chubb broke down the team huddle one final time.

"I was only around Nick for a year, obviously after here when I went back to Georgia, you hear the stories of Nick Chubb. I mean, when you think about his first two years at Georgia, averaging like seven and eight yards a carry, let alone his high school career that he had," Monken said. "It doesn't take long to know what Nick's about. It was interesting, we just had him speak to the team, which is interesting because he really doesn't say much. He really just speaks with his work and his play. And he's got to be one of the most respected players in the locker room who I've been around, just by the way he works, the way he carries himself."

Chubb returned to the Browns on Sept. 25 to sign a 1-day contract and will officially retire as a member of the Cleveland Browns. Chubb was first drafted by the Browns in 2018 in the second round and spent seven seasons with Cleveland.

"Cleveland's where my journey started, and that's where it's going to end today," Chubb said. "It's a blessing to be back."

The four-time Pro Bowler has the second most 100-yard rushing games in team history with 30 games, as well as 51 career rushing touchdowns – the third most in team history. He also set a franchise record with the longest rushing touchdown on a 92-yard run during his rookie season 2018 against the Falcons. Chubb ranks third in career rushing yards by a Brown with 6,843 yards, trailing just Jim Brown (12,312) and Leroy Kelly (7,274).

"It's special because it's just the history of the running backs here, starting with Jim Brown," Chubb said. "I mean, it's just a blessing to be able to come to a place and to have that history, and to have someone to chase and to look up to and just to admire, playing the same position that he did here. So just a blessing."

Chubb's time on the field in a Browns' uniform took a pause when he sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season, which required two separate reconstructive knee surgeries. The first, which occurred in September 2023, repaired his medial capsule, meniscus and medial collateral ligament (MCL) in order to rebuild the lining of the joint and collateral ligaments. The second took place in November 2023 to fix his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) to reconstruct the inside of his knee.

Over the next year, Chubb spent months rehabbing to fight his way back to the football field. He spent time around the Browns during his recovery process, working with the strength and conditioning coaches to prepare him to return to the field.

He returned in Week 7 against the Bengals of the 2024 season and started all eight games that he played in during the 2024 season, recording 102 carries for 332 yards and three touchdowns, as well as five receptions for 31 yards and one touchdown. Chubb broke his foot in Week 15 against the Chiefs, which ended his comeback season prematurely.

"It's something I had to come to terms with," Chubb said. "Obviously, not how I wanted it to end for me, but I mean, it happened. And that's all I can do is just accept that it happened and move forward. But I think everything happens for a reason, and I don't know what that reason is yet, but I plan to find out here in the future. And everything in my life that's happened to me, I'm trying to take something from it. And that night, I took something from that too. And I'm blessed to be able to be back up here in front of you guys and to be able to walk and still run. And I played for two years after that, and I don't think that injury really sums up my career."

Chubb then signed with the Texans in 2025 and spent one season in Houston where he totaled 122 carries for 506 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He appeared in 15 games with nine starts.

Chubb said he knew the 2025 season would be his last year, and he wanted to play one final healthy season. To have that chance with the Texans provided him the chance to gain closure on his chapter as an NFL player. After eight years in the league, Chubb announced his retirement from the NFL on Aug. 21.

"It was just a time that I thought I pretty much had done all that I could, and I hit 30 years old and I realized, 'Man, I'm not just going to play football my whole life,'" Chubb said. "I felt like there was something more out there for me to do, and football was a huge part, it jump started me to be able to do things I want to do in the future, and that was it. I feel like I gave it all I had, left it all out there, and now it's just time for me to figure out different things, figure out something else to do."

Through the highs and lows of his career, Chubb prided himself on his preparation and approach to the game. He relied on his consistent routine each day, establishing a level of discipline as to how he practiced, trained and worked out.

Nick Chubb Retires a Cleveland Brown | 2026 In Focus

Check out the best photos throughout the career of Browns RB Nick Chubb. Chubb, retiring as a Cleveland Brown, recorded over 7000 yards, 54 touchdowns and 4 Pro Bowls over his eight storied years in the NFL.

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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86), Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Quarterback Jameis Winston (5) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on November 21, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns won 24-19.
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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86), Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Quarterback Jameis Winston (5) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on November 21, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns won 24-19.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado on December 15, 2018.
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Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado on December 15, 2018.

Matt Starkey
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 30, 2018. The Browns lost 42-45.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 30, 2018. The Browns lost 42-45.

Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during the fourteenth day of camp on August 12, 2019.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during the fourteenth day of camp on August 12, 2019.

Matt Starkey
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 26, 2019
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Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 26, 2019

Matt Starkey
Running Back Nick Chubb (24), Tight end Demetrius Harris (88) and Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 23-3.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24), Tight end Demetrius Harris (88) and Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 23-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns won 40-25.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns won 40-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25), Running Back Nick Chubb (24), and Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns won 40-25.
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Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25), Running Back Nick Chubb (24), and Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns won 40-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns on October 13, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 28-32.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns on October 13, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 28-32.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
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Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 23, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 5-0.
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Nick Chubb during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 23, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 5-0.

Brent_Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.
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Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons November 11, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 28-16.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons November 11, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 28-16.

Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on September 4, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on September 4, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Dawg Pound Captain, Running back Nick Chubb (24), before a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 37-20.
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The Dawg Pound Captain, Running back Nick Chubb (24), before a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 37-20.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on August 17, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium.The Browns lost 17-19.
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Nick Chubb during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on August 17, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium.The Browns lost 17-19.

Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Dolphins Linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 5, 2023.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Dolphins Linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
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Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
1946 Jersey Reveal Photoshoot
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1946 Jersey Reveal Photoshoot

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2019 Draft Party on April 25, 2019
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2019 Draft Party on April 25, 2019

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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 12, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 24-13.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 12, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 24-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Jaylaunna Davis/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns on December 15, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 7-21.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns on December 15, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 7-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Dolphins Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.
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Dolphins Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field. The Browns lost 23-31.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field. The Browns lost 23-31.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The 2024 Deck the House Event, an annual fundraiser for Providence House, on December 10, 2024 in the 7up City Club at Huntington Bank Field.
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The 2024 Deck the House Event, an annual fundraiser for Providence House, on December 10, 2024 in the 7up City Club at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on October 20, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 14-21.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on October 20, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 14-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 5, 2023.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during 2023 Production Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 5, 2023.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during 2023 Production Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a walk-thru at The Greenbrier on July 22, 2023.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a walk-thru at The Greenbrier on July 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) carries the Jim Brown flag before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 24-3.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) carries the Jim Brown flag before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 24-3.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 24-3.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 24-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 24-3.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 24-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Dawg Pound Captain, Running back Nick Chubb (24), before a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 37-20.
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The Dawg Pound Captain, Running back Nick Chubb (24), before a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 37-20.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) poses for a photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) poses for a photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.

Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a workout in the weight room at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 7, 2024.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a workout in the weight room at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 7, 2024.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on October 20, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 14-21.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on October 20, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 14-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on October 20, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 14-21.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on October 20, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 14-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on October 20, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 14-21.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on October 20, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 14-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 27, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns won 29-24.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 27, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns won 29-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 27, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns won 29-24.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 27, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns won 29-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on November 3, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 10-27.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on November 3, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 10-27.

Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
The 2024 Inspire Change Changemakers Award Reveal at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 12, 2024.
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The 2024 Inspire Change Changemakers Award Reveal at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 12, 2024.

Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns on December 15, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 7-21.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns on December 15, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 7-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
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And his teammates and coaches took notice of that preparation. S Grant Delpitsaw his work ethic and how he established good habits first hand and knows that Chubb will carry those traits forward.

Run game coordinator and linebackers coach Jason Tarver highlighted how Chubb gave his best each day, regardless of the situation, and brought a high level of attention to detail to his technique. Tarver watched how Chubb made the linebacker room better because they had to be in a good tackling position to handle the power of Chubb's lower body and stiff arm in the run game.

"He walked over one day, the linebackers and I were talking about something, and he just smiled and goes, 'Coach, who's the fastest linebacker?'" Tarver recalled. "And then smiled at me and took off and they all started arguing who's the fastest linebacker. So, he's actually really funny when you get to know him and really direct.  And just how he approaches everything. He'd see something, and he didn't want anybody to know, but he'd just walk up, whisper to somebody, and then all of a sudden, they're doing it right. Amazing. But then, of course, you know how he played, but that's how he lived too. Nick's the best."

When Chubb reflected back on his time with the Browns, numerous memories throughout the years come to mind, such as the "no mas" run in 2020 when he intentionally stepped out at the 1-yard line to seal a win over the Texans. Yet for Chubb, the 2020 season holds a special place among all the memories – particularly when the Browns beat the Steelers in the playoffs.

Now, Chubb said he plans to enjoy time with his family as he returns to Georgia, as well as travel and work through what the next stage of his life looks like.

Chubb is set to attend the Browns' home opener against the Panthers on Sept. 27, with a chance to be in front of the Dawg Pound once again – this time, as an alumnus.

"It'll be emotional for me, I know that," Chubb said. "I think for everybody too, just with how things went here with me, how I had so much success and then just to get taken down like that and then never really come back, it was just kind of a sad ending. So, I think now it's better closure for everyone just to see me finally back in the stadium and to be in high spirits, be up and walking and moving, and just for me to be back in Cleveland watching the Browns."

While the chapter on his playing career has come to an end, Chubb permanently cemented himself in the history of the Browns. From holding Browns' records among other Browns' legends, to signing back with the team to officially retire, Chubb will always be etched into the fabric of the organization.

"I'm Cleveland forever," Chubb said. "I'm a Brown for life."

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