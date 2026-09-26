Nick Chubb is a 'Brown for life' after retiring in Cleveland

And his teammates and coaches took notice of that preparation. S Grant Delpitsaw his work ethic and how he established good habits first hand and knows that Chubb will carry those traits forward.

Run game coordinator and linebackers coach Jason Tarver highlighted how Chubb gave his best each day, regardless of the situation, and brought a high level of attention to detail to his technique. Tarver watched how Chubb made the linebacker room better because they had to be in a good tackling position to handle the power of Chubb's lower body and stiff arm in the run game.

"He walked over one day, the linebackers and I were talking about something, and he just smiled and goes, 'Coach, who's the fastest linebacker?'" Tarver recalled. "And then smiled at me and took off and they all started arguing who's the fastest linebacker. So, he's actually really funny when you get to know him and really direct. And just how he approaches everything. He'd see something, and he didn't want anybody to know, but he'd just walk up, whisper to somebody, and then all of a sudden, they're doing it right. Amazing. But then, of course, you know how he played, but that's how he lived too. Nick's the best."

When Chubb reflected back on his time with the Browns, numerous memories throughout the years come to mind, such as the "no mas" run in 2020 when he intentionally stepped out at the 1-yard line to seal a win over the Texans. Yet for Chubb, the 2020 season holds a special place among all the memories – particularly when the Browns beat the Steelers in the playoffs.

Now, Chubb said he plans to enjoy time with his family as he returns to Georgia, as well as travel and work through what the next stage of his life looks like.

Chubb is set to attend the Browns' home opener against the Panthers on Sept. 27, with a chance to be in front of the Dawg Pound once again – this time, as an alumnus.

"It'll be emotional for me, I know that," Chubb said. "I think for everybody too, just with how things went here with me, how I had so much success and then just to get taken down like that and then never really come back, it was just kind of a sad ending. So, I think now it's better closure for everyone just to see me finally back in the stadium and to be in high spirits, be up and walking and moving, and just for me to be back in Cleveland watching the Browns."

While the chapter on his playing career has come to an end, Chubb permanently cemented himself in the history of the Browns. From holding Browns' records among other Browns' legends, to signing back with the team to officially retire, Chubb will always be etched into the fabric of the organization.