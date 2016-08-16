Practice observations from Day 14 of Browns training camp

The Browns concluded their last practice before hosting the Falcons on Thursday night. And Day 14 featured plenty of 11-on-11 work before rain showers ended the session early.

Here's our practice observations from Tuesday:

— After making a much-anticipated return to the practice field on Monday, Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon participated in group work, including 11-on-11 drills.

"(He's) fast, long, tall, big, can catch, all those good things," Jackson said with a laugh. "He's done a good job so we're just working our process with him and we'll get him out there and doing more as we move forward."

Gordon, who hasn't played since the 2014 season, was reinstated by the league on a conditional basis. He is suspended for the first four games of the season.

Gordon led the league in receiving yards in 2013.

— Joe Thomas missed practice as he continues to nurse what Jackson called a "back flare-up." Thomas, the nine-time Pro Bowl selection, playfully described it as "just typical old man training camp issues."

"It's the time of year that you just have to take a couple days and let it calm down and get back in the swing of things," he said. "You don't want it to be something that lingers too long."

While Thomas said he's unsure if he'll play Thursday night against the Falcons, he isn't concerned about the issue long term.

— Defensive lineman John Hughes III returned to practice after taking care of a "personal family matter" the past two weeks of training camp. Hughes, who enters his fifth year with the Browns, did not participate on field today as the team eases him back into things.

"It's exciting to have him back," Jackson said. "Obviously he's been with us through all the offseason and obviously there's some catching up to do but he's been in the system and there in OTAs and around the coaches so hopefully he can get back up to speed quickly."

Hughes is listed as a starter on the unofficial depth chart but said he knows he'll have to put in the work to earn that spot after missing time. "I'm just going to go out there, play my best ball and see what happens," he said. * *

— Rookie safety Derrick Kindred and linebacker Tank Carder both notched interceptions during 11-on-11 drills.

— After a scuffle broke out during a spirited 11-on-11 session, Jackson played the role of peacemaker and used the incident as a teachable moment. "I'm not interested in fights, I'm interested in good football players," he said.

"And I know things get heated a little bit now and then but we've got to keep our cool, keep our poise, we've got to be a team that keeps our poise, and we will. Guys understand that, that happens every now and then and that's probably the first time it happened in quite a while for our football team. Guys are practicing hard and trying to get after it and we'll control that.

— Quarterback Austin Davis remains in the team's concussion protocol after sustaining a hit in Friday night's game against the Packers.