Burning Questions: Three questions for the Browns ahead of Week 3 matchup vs. Titans

How will the offensive line hold up?

According to Pro Football Focus, only two players, G Wyatt Teller (78.2) and C Ethan Pocic (76.7), scored above 70.0 in their overall grade for run blocking. Similarly, G Michael Dunn was the only lineman who scored above 70.0 (72.7) in pass blocking, albeit he only participated in nine snaps.

"We knew that was a tough matchup, regardless," Van Pelt said. "We talked about the edges being important that week. I thought he (Jones) played well for the most part. He got stuck on that last one, the sack fumble. Just the cadence and the atmosphere got him. He didn't get off on time on the snap, but it was a big challenge for Jed. I thought he played again, admirably, for the most part, just had the one glaring one at the end. But Jed's always shown up for us. He's played left tackle for us every time he's healthy for the last four years, so he'll continue to get better."