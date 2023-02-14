Reviewing the WRs: Cooper, Peoples-Jones build big seasons to fuel pass game

The Browns saw consistent production from their top two receivers and could be looking to add more help to the room this offseason

Feb 14, 2023 at 04:24 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

021423_WRsReview

The Browns are about a month removed from the 2022 season and making plans for improvements in 2023. Doing so, however, will require looking back at how each position fared, and we'll be doing that ourselves at ClevelandBrowns.com with a comprehensive breakdown of each spot on the roster.

Next up: the WRs

The Raw Numbers

Passing offense: 218.2 (23rd in NFL)

Touchdown catches: 19 (T-19th in NFL)

Amari Cooper: 17 games, 132 targets, 78 receptions, 1,160 yards, 9 TDs

Donovan Peoples-Jones: 17 games, 96 targets, 61 receptions, 839 yards, 3 TDs

David Bell: 16 games, 35 targets, 24 receptions, 214 yards

Michael Woods II: 10 targets, 5 receptions, 45 yards

Anthony Schwartz: 11 games, 10 targets, 4 receptions, 51 yards

Daylen Baldwin: 1 game, 2 targets, 2 receptions, 25 yards

Jaelon Darden: 0 targets, 2 punt returns for 15 yards

Photos: Best of the Browns - 2022 Season

Check out the best photos from the 2022 season by the Browns photo team

Photo-Sponsor-2022
1 / 164
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
2 / 164

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75), Defensive end Myles Garrett (95), Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5), Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
3 / 164

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75), Defensive end Myles Garrett (95), Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5), Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
4 / 164

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
5 / 164

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
6 / 164

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
7 / 164

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
8 / 164

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3), Tight end Harrison Bryant (88), Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) and Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
9 / 164

Kicker Cade York (3), Tight end Harrison Bryant (88), Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) and Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) and Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
10 / 164

Kicker Cade York (3) and Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
11 / 164

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.
12 / 164

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.
13 / 164

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.
14 / 164

The stadium before a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.
15 / 164

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.
16 / 164

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.
17 / 164

The stadium during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.
18 / 164

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.
19 / 164

Fans during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.

Jaylaunna Davis/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.
20 / 164

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.
21 / 164

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.
22 / 164

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
23 / 164

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
24 / 164

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
25 / 164

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
26 / 164

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
27 / 164

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
28 / 164

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
29 / 164

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
30 / 164

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
31 / 164

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
32 / 164

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
33 / 164

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
34 / 164

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
35 / 164

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) before a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 30-28.
36 / 164

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) before a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 30-28.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A fan during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 30-28.
37 / 164

A fan during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 30-28.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 30-28.
38 / 164

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 30-28.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 30-28.
39 / 164

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 30-28.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 30-28.
40 / 164

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 30-28.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 30-28.
41 / 164

The stadium during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 30-28.

Jaylaunna Davis/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 30-28.
42 / 164

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 30-28.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 38-15.
43 / 164

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 38-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 38-15.
44 / 164

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 38-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 38-15.
45 / 164

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 38-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 38-15.
46 / 164

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 38-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 38-15.
47 / 164

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 38-15.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 38-15.
48 / 164

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 38-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
49 / 164

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
50 / 164

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.
51 / 164

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.
52 / 164

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.
53 / 164

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.
54 / 164

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.
55 / 164

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
56 / 164

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
57 / 164

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
58 / 164

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
59 / 164

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
60 / 164

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
61 / 164

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
62 / 164

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
63 / 164

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
64 / 164

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
65 / 164

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
66 / 164

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
67 / 164

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
68 / 164

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
69 / 164

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
70 / 164

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
71 / 164

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Jaylaunna Davis/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
72 / 164

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and the team during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
73 / 164

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and the team during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) after a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
74 / 164

Safety Grant Delpit (22) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) after a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
75 / 164

Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
76 / 164

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
77 / 164

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
78 / 164

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
79 / 164

Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.
80 / 164

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.
81 / 164

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.
82 / 164

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.
83 / 164

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field. The Browns lost 23-31.
84 / 164

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field. The Browns lost 23-31.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
85 / 164

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
86 / 164

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
87 / 164

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
88 / 164

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
89 / 164

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) after a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
90 / 164

Tight end David Njoku (85) after a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
91 / 164

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
92 / 164

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
93 / 164

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
94 / 164

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) after a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
95 / 164

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) after a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) and Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) after a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
96 / 164

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) and Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) after a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) after a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
97 / 164

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) after a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) after a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
98 / 164

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) after a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
99 / 164

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
100 / 164

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
101 / 164

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
102 / 164

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
103 / 164

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
104 / 164

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
105 / 164

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
106 / 164

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
107 / 164

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44), Cornerback Greedy Williams (26), Safety Ronnie Harrison (33), Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20), Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23), Cornerback A.J. Green (38) and Safety Mike Brown (48) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
108 / 164

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44), Cornerback Greedy Williams (26), Safety Ronnie Harrison (33), Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20), Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23), Cornerback A.J. Green (38) and Safety Mike Brown (48) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
109 / 164

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
110 / 164

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
111 / 164

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
112 / 164

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
113 / 164

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.
114 / 164

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.
115 / 164

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.
116 / 164

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.
117 / 164

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
118 / 164

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) after a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
119 / 164

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) after a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
120 / 164

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
121 / 164

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
122 / 164

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
123 / 164

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
124 / 164

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
125 / 164

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
126 / 164

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
127 / 164

The stadium during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
128 / 164

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
129 / 164

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
130 / 164

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
131 / 164

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
132 / 164

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
133 / 164

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
134 / 164

Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
135 / 164

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
136 / 164

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
137 / 164

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
138 / 164

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
139 / 164

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
140 / 164

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
141 / 164

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
142 / 164

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
143 / 164

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
144 / 164

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
145 / 164

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
146 / 164

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26), Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20), Safety Grant Delpit (22) and Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
147 / 164

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26), Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20), Safety Grant Delpit (22) and Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
148 / 164

Safety Grant Delpit (22) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
149 / 164

Safety Grant Delpit (22) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20), Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
150 / 164

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20), Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
151 / 164

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
152 / 164

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
153 / 164

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and their teams say a prayer for Damar Hamlin before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
154 / 164

Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and their teams say a prayer for Damar Hamlin before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
155 / 164

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
156 / 164

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
157 / 164

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
158 / 164

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
159 / 164

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
160 / 164

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
161 / 164

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
162 / 164

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
163 / 164

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
164 / 164

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Analysis in 150 Words or Less

The Browns got every bit of production they could've hoped for from Cooper, who was acquired via trade with the Cowboys last offseason and immediately penciled in as the No. 1 receiver. Cooper's route-running and reliable hands made him the perfect weapon for QBs Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson, although his production declined in the final month of the season due to a hip injury. Still, he was complemented with a career-best season from Peoples-Jones, who totaled over 50 receiving yards in seven straight games at one point during the year. The production behind them, however, was lacking as no receiver fully stepped into a No. 3 role. Bell and Woods were rookies who contributed in pieces, while Schwartz's numbers declined from his rookie season in 2021.

High Point

Both Cooper and Peoples-Jones looked excellent in the Browns' dominant Week 8 win against the Bengals. Cooper hauled in five catches for 131 yards and a touchdown while Peoples-Jones caught four passes for 81 yards. Every piece of the offense was humming in the game, and the big days from Cooper and Peoples-Jones highlighted how strong the Browns can be in the pass game when everything clicks.

Low Point

No Browns receiver turned in a good game in Week 16 against the Saints, when record-cold and windy conditions made it difficult to throw and catch the ball. Cooper led the pack with six catches for 72 yards but couldn't hang onto a pass in the end zone in the first half after he slipped on the snow and ice-covered grass. Beyond him, no Browns receiver totaled more than 18 yards in a 17-10 loss.

What They Said

"It's been cool. Scored a lot of touchdowns and made some plays. I'm really the type of player that often reflects back on the plays I didn't make. I definitely feel like I left plays out there, but that is why we practice and that is why we work hard in the offseason so we can come back the next season and be better. That is what I plan on doing." - Cooper

Who's Back for 2023?

Every receiver on the roster is under contract for next season.

2023 Outlook

The Browns appear to have a solid, but still incomplete receiver room that is among the top positions they could look to upgrade this offseason. Cooper and Peoples-Jones are two reliable pass-catchers, but the Browns could look to add more speed and give Watson a deep threat receiver. Bell is also a strong candidate to hold a bigger role in the room next season after showing some glimpses of promise as a rookie.

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Roundup: 7 projections have Browns targeting D-Line with 1st pick

A few players are starting to become common mock draft picks for the Browns with their first pick in the second round

news

Browns to install high-quality synthetic turf field at Berea City School District's Lou Groza Field

Project marks 14th field surface provided by Haslam and Johnson families, Browns to Ohio schools, communities in past seven years

news

Reviewing the RBs: Browns again establish one of league's top rushing attacks

The Browns relied on Nick Chubb more than any other year in his career to carry the run game, and he answered the call with a career-best season

news

Jim Schwartz wearing 'a lot of hats' in busy 1st month as defensive coordinator

Schwartz has been immersed in reviewing film from last season and identifying ways to improve the defense with schemes he's previously found successful

Advertising