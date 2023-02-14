Reviewing the WRs: Cooper, Peoples-Jones build big seasons to fuel pass game

Analysis in 150 Words or Less

The Browns got every bit of production they could've hoped for from Cooper, who was acquired via trade with the Cowboys last offseason and immediately penciled in as the No. 1 receiver. Cooper's route-running and reliable hands made him the perfect weapon for QBs Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson, although his production declined in the final month of the season due to a hip injury. Still, he was complemented with a career-best season from Peoples-Jones, who totaled over 50 receiving yards in seven straight games at one point during the year. The production behind them, however, was lacking as no receiver fully stepped into a No. 3 role. Bell and Woods were rookies who contributed in pieces, while Schwartz's numbers declined from his rookie season in 2021.

High Point

Both Cooper and Peoples-Jones looked excellent in the Browns' dominant Week 8 win against the Bengals. Cooper hauled in five catches for 131 yards and a touchdown while Peoples-Jones caught four passes for 81 yards. Every piece of the offense was humming in the game, and the big days from Cooper and Peoples-Jones highlighted how strong the Browns can be in the pass game when everything clicks.

Low Point

No Browns receiver turned in a good game in Week 16 against the Saints, when record-cold and windy conditions made it difficult to throw and catch the ball. Cooper led the pack with six catches for 72 yards but couldn't hang onto a pass in the end zone in the first half after he slipped on the snow and ice-covered grass. Beyond him, no Browns receiver totaled more than 18 yards in a 17-10 loss.

What They Said

"It's been cool. Scored a lot of touchdowns and made some plays. I'm really the type of player that often reflects back on the plays I didn't make. I definitely feel like I left plays out there, but that is why we practice and that is why we work hard in the offseason so we can come back the next season and be better. That is what I plan on doing." - Cooper

Who's Back for 2023?

Every receiver on the roster is under contract for next season.

2023 Outlook