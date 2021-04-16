Road to the Draft: Could Day 2 be another prime time to add to safety room?

The top dog in this year's class : Trevon Moehrig is widely predicted to be the top safety off the board, but he isn't expected to be drafted until the final picks of Round 1. Before the Browns signed Johnson, Moehrig — who registered seven interceptions, 21 passes defensed and 124 tackles in three seasons at TCU — was a popular option for their first pick at No. 26 but now isn't being linked much to Cleveland.

Rounding out the top five: Richie Grant, the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award winner out of Central Florida, has first-round potential and is believed by some analysts to be the best safety of the class. He's most likely to be selected early in Round 2 and could be out of reach for the Browns, who pick near the end of the round, but there's plenty of other options that should be available that day. Jevon Holland (Oregon) and Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State) are two names to monitor and possess starting potential — although neither would be needed to immediately start with Cleveland. Andre Cisco (Syracuse) and Jamar Johnson (Indiana) round out the top five on Dane Brugler's position rankings on The Beast from The Athletic.