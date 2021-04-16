Road to the Draft

Presented by

Road to the Draft: Could Day 2 be another prime time to add to safety room?

Only two safeties are regularly projected as 1st-rounders, but plenty of talent will be available at the position on Day 2

Apr 15, 2021 at 08:00 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Over the next few weeks, as the 2021 NFL Draft gets closer and closer, we're spotlighting a different position group or draft storyline at ClevelandBrowns.com.

In our Road to the Draft series, we'll take a deep dive into the top prospects available at each position group. We're continuing with the safeties, a group that could be heard from a lot on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Why the position matters for the Browns: Cleveland shored up its safety room — and thus decreased the level of need for the position in the draft — by adding John Johnson III on the first official day of free agency. Johnson was the Browns' most coveted player of the free-agent class, and his acquisition gives Cleveland a young core of safeties in Johnson, Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Grant Delpit, who missed all of his 2020 rookie season with an Achilles injury. Sheldrick Redwine, Jovante Moffatt and Elijah Benton round out the group, but the Browns could opt to add more depth and competition with any of their nine 2021 draft picks.

The top dog in this year's class: Trevon Moehrig is widely predicted to be the top safety off the board, but he isn't expected to be drafted until the final picks of Round 1. Before the Browns signed Johnson, Moehrig — who registered seven interceptions, 21 passes defensed and 124 tackles in three seasons at TCU — was a popular option for their first pick at No. 26 but now isn't being linked much to Cleveland.

Rounding out the top five: Richie Grant, the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award winner out of Central Florida, has first-round potential and is believed by some analysts to be the best safety of the class. He's most likely to be selected early in Round 2 and could be out of reach for the Browns, who pick near the end of the round, but there's plenty of other options that should be available that day. Jevon Holland (Oregon) and Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State) are two names to monitor and possess starting potential — although neither would be needed to immediately start with Cleveland. Andre Cisco (Syracuse) and Jamar Johnson (Indiana) round out the top five on Dane Brugler's position rankings on The Beast from The Athletic.

Related Links

How many first-rounders?: Likely just one, and that's Moehrig. Grant could be in the conversation for the last few picks of the round, but the bulk of the safeties in this class will are pegged for Day 2 or 3, which will give the Browns plenty of options with their bevy of later picks if they don't address the position early.

Quote to note: "Last year's NFL Draft didn't have a first-round safety, but difference-making rookies such as Antoine Winfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Jeremy Chinn (Carolina Panthers) were key picks in the second round. Although not as deep, this year's safety class is similar because none of the prospects below are viewed as first-round locks, but there are several from this group who can be strong contributors from Day 1." - Brugler in his "Top 10 safeties for 2021 NFL Draft"

Related Content

news

Road to the Draft: What to make of scattered projections for promising cornerback class

There's a consensus on the top-rated CB, but predictions on who has the highest ceiling vary
news

Road to the Draft: The 10 best players to be picked at No. 10

Four former No. 10 picks have ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
news

Road to the Draft: What can Browns expect from teams ahead of them?

With No. 10 pick, Cleveland has to also evaluate how other teams will operate this weekend
news

Road to the Draft: No matter the round, talent will abound at wide receiver

Draft analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Mel Kiper Jr. bullish on this year's class
news

Road to the Draft: Linebackers class headlined by the multi-dimensional Isaiah Simmons

Cleveland could be in the market for more young talent at the position
news

Road to the Draft: Pass rushers are always at a premium, and this year is no different

There's Chase Young and everyone else in the 2020 class
news

Road to the Draft: Could Browns add even more talent to tight ends room?

After signing an established Pro Bowler like Austin Hooper, there's still room for more young talent
news

Road to the Draft: Where can Browns capitalize on this year's safety class?

Cleveland will have a new look on the back end of its defense in 2020
news

Road To The Draft: Breaking down a loaded class of offensive tackles

Cleveland is 9 days away from being on the clock with the No. 10 pick
Advertising