Road to the Draft: Where can Browns capitalize on this year's safety class?

The days are winding down until the 2020 NFL Draft. As we get oh so near to our final destination, we'll be breaking down a position group that matters for the Browns when they're on the clock with one of their seven picks.

Our second of eight stops looks at a safety class that features a handful of players who could make sense for Cleveland.

Why the position matters for the Browns: It's hard to find a position group on the roster that will look more different in 2020 than this one. Gone is nearly everyone who played significant snaps in 2019, including two-year starter Damarious Randall and veteran Morgan Burnett. The Browns entered the new league year with just two safeties on the roster -- second-year players Sheldrick Redwine, who shined late in his rookie season, and J.T. Hassell, who spent most of 2019 on the practice squad. Cleveland added two veterans to the mix with the signings of Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo, both of whom bring years of NFL starting experience to the group. Still, there's room for more, and next week's draft appears to be the most logical option to add a new face or two.