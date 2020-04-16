Road to the Draft

Presented by

Road to the Draft: Where can Browns capitalize on this year's safety class?

Apr 16, 2020 at 01:03 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The days are winding down until the 2020 NFL Draft. As we get oh so near to our final destination, we'll be breaking down a position group that matters for the Browns when they're on the clock with one of their seven picks.

Our second of eight stops looks at a safety class that features a handful of players who could make sense for Cleveland.

Why the position matters for the Browns: It's hard to find a position group on the roster that will look more different in 2020 than this one. Gone is nearly everyone who played significant snaps in 2019, including two-year starter Damarious Randall and veteran Morgan Burnett. The Browns entered the new league year with just two safeties on the roster -- second-year players Sheldrick Redwine, who shined late in his rookie season, and J.T. Hassell, who spent most of 2019 on the practice squad. Cleveland added two veterans to the mix with the signings of Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo, both of whom bring years of NFL starting experience to the group. Still, there's room for more, and next week's draft appears to be the most logical option to add a new face or two.

The top dog in this year's class: Most analysts like Alabama's Xavier McKinney as the first safety to be selected in this year's draft. When they have him going, though, remains a bigger point of contention. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. pegged McKinney to go 17th to the Cowboys in his latest mock draft. Meanwhile, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and The Athletic's Dane Brugler both have McKinney falling to the second round. McKinney comes from a deep line of Crimson Tide safeties, many of whom are starters today in the NFL. At 6-foot and 201 pounds, McKinney likely will find his niche in the league as a free safety who can cover well enough to be thrown into the slot on occasion. That's a valuable skill set to have in today's NFL, and it's one of the biggest reasons why most believe McKinney will be first off the board.

Photos: Road to the Draft - Top safety prospects in 2020 NFL Draft

Check out photos of the top safeties in the 2020 NFL Draft

LSU safety Grant Delpit poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
1 / 15

LSU safety Grant Delpit poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon during an NCAA football game against Southern California on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
2 / 15

Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon during an NCAA football game against Southern California on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong
FILE - In this March 1, 2020, file photo, Lenoir-Rhyne defensive back Kyle Dugger runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Dugger made Hickory, North Carolina, a must stop for NFL scouts last fall. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 15

FILE - In this March 1, 2020, file photo, Lenoir-Rhyne defensive back Kyle Dugger runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Dugger made Hickory, North Carolina, a must stop for NFL scouts last fall. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
4 / 15

Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
5 / 15

Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
6 / 15

Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
7 / 15

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
8 / 15

Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Texas safety Brandon Jones poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
9 / 15

Texas safety Brandon Jones poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone does a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
10 / 15

Iowa defensive back Geno Stone does a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group
Mississippi State defensive back Brian Cole II looks on during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
11 / 15

Mississippi State defensive back Brian Cole II looks on during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Ohio State defensive back Jordan Fuller runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
12 / 15

Ohio State defensive back Jordan Fuller runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North defensive back Terrell Burgess of Utah (26) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
13 / 15

North defensive back Terrell Burgess of Utah (26) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern Illinois defensive back Jeremy Chinn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 15

Southern Illinois defensive back Jeremy Chinn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
California Golden Bears safety Ashtyn Davis (27) warms up before an NCAA college football game against the Oregon State Beavers in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, October 19, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
15 / 15

California Golden Bears safety Ashtyn Davis (27) warms up before an NCAA college football game against the Oregon State Beavers in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, October 19, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

John Hefti/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Rounding out the top five: This is where the debate really starts. Just a few months ago, LSU's Grant Delpit was projected as high as a top-10 selection. Now, after a junior season in which he regressed a bit from his standout sophomore campaign and was slowed by nagging injuries, Delpit could very well be available when the Browns are on the clock at No. 41. A number of others are closely ranked in Delpit's area, including Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr., Cal's Ashtyn Davis and small-school stars Jeremy Chinn (Southern Illinois) and Kyle Dugger (Lenoir-Rhyne). In his latest mock, Brugler projects the Browns to select Chinn over Delpit. All five of these players could give Cleveland some immediate help on the back end of its defense if the Browns opt to use their second pick on a safety. If they wait until the third round or later, the odds are strong that none of the above will be available.

How many first-rounders?: Based on projections from Jeremiah and Brugler, there could be none. Based on Kiper's, there could be two, as he includes Winfield along with McKinney in his latest mock of the first round. Kiper has three more going in the second round, including Delpit to the Browns, whom he considers to be a "first-round talent" and has the potential to be an All-Pro safety in the NFL.

A sleeper or two?: Dugger and Chinn are the definition of sleepers considering neither played on college football's big stage. Dugger brings a little bit of everything to the table, including dynamic return skills on special teams. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compares him to Gerald Sensabaugh, who appeared in more than 100 games over nine years in the league with the Cowboys and Jaguars. Chinn, meanwhile, has drawn comparisons by Zierlein to Harrison Smith, who has starred for the Vikings since entering the league in 2012. Both players have drawn enough attention in the pre-draft process to no longer qualify as diamonds in the rough. They're just proof that good players can be found beyond the big programs.

Quote to note: "I think I'm a very versatile player. I think that's probably my biggest strength on the defensive side. I'll play anywhere in the secondary. This year I played more free safety because that's what the team needed, so I played a lot of percent of my snaps in the middle of the field. We went 15-0, so I could never complain. But watch my sophomore tape, freshman tape, I played all over the box. So I think I can do it all." -- Delpit

Related Content

news

Road to the Draft: The cases for, against each prospect who's being mocked to the Browns

Here's a roundup of the pros and cons to each of the names who've been linked to the Browns in the upcoming draft
news

Road to the Draft: What can Browns expect from the teams ahead of them at No. 26?

The Browns will have a long wait and plenty of time to consider their options before their first selection Thursday night
news

Road to the Draft: Which WRs with early-round projections are worth monitoring for the Browns?

The 2021 receiver class is deep, which provides even more reason for the Browns to consider picking a wideout at some point in the draft
news

Road to the Draft: Which linebackers could be available near the end of Round 1?

The class is headlined by Micah Parsons, but every prospect after him is in play for the Browns at pick No. 26
news

Road to the Draft: Which defensive tackle prospects are worthy of an early-round pick?

With just two players holding a potential first-round grade, where might the remaining top DT prospects land?
news

Road to the Draft: Conflicting rankings make edge rusher class one of the most intriguing

With no clear consensus on the top player — or even who belongs in the first round — the 2021 edge rusher class holds plenty of suspense
news

Road to the Draft: Could Day 2 be another prime time to add to safety room?

Only two safeties are regularly projected as 1st-rounders, but plenty of talent will be available at the position on Day 2
news

Road to the Draft: What to make of scattered projections for promising cornerback class

There's a consensus on the top-rated CB, but predictions on who has the highest ceiling vary
news

Road to the Draft: The 10 best players to be picked at No. 10

Four former No. 10 picks have ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
news

Road to the Draft: What can Browns expect from teams ahead of them?

With No. 10 pick, Cleveland has to also evaluate how other teams will operate this weekend
news

Road to the Draft: No matter the round, talent will abound at wide receiver

Draft analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Mel Kiper Jr. bullish on this year's class
news

Road to the Draft: Linebackers class headlined by the multi-dimensional Isaiah Simmons

Cleveland could be in the market for more young talent at the position
Advertising