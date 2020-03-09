Shaun Huls named Browns' Director of High Performance

As he embarks on his first season as the Browns Director of High Performance, Shaun Huls hopes to become the "glue piece" for all areas of player development.

Huls, who spent the past seven seasons in the same role with the Eagles, said he and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry share the same vision for "unifying" all areas of player care and development, and that became apparent in their year together in Philadelphia.

"We just kind of saw eye-to-eye in so many different ways on all the different topics that kind of surround football," Huls said. "It really just came back to being around good people -- good, like-minded people. And then looking from afar and the process that the organization went through in hiring guys like Andrew and Coach Stefanski, and how they had (Chief Strategy Officer) Paul (DePodesta) and (Owner) Jimmy (Haslam), and everyone had a process outlined and they stuck to the process.

"Along with a young roster and the support that the ownerships gives, it was a pretty easy decision."

In his role with the Browns, Huls will oversee strength and conditioning, sports science, nutrition and player development.