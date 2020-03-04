2020 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 1.0

It's that time of year once again.
The Browns are on the clock with the 10th pick in the 2020 Draft, and the guesses for what they'll do have been flying across the Internet ever since the 2019 season came to a close.
Now, it's our turn.
It's the first of three editions starring Nathan Zegura, Andrew Gribble and Jason Gibbs. We're not only making our guesses for the Browns' pick at No. 10, but also the team's first pick on Day 2 at No. 41.
Andrew Gribble
1. Bengals — QB Joe Burrow (LSU)
2. Redskins — DE Chase Young (Ohio State)
3. Dolphins (Projected trade with Lions) — QB Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)
4. Giants — OT Mekhi Becton (Louisville)
5. Lions (Projected trade with Dolphins) — LB Isaiah Simmons (Clemson)
6. Chargers — QB Justin Herbert (Oregon)
7. Panthers — CB Jeff Okudah (Ohio State)
8. Cardinals — OT Tristan Wirfs (Iowa)
9. Jaguars — DT Derrick Brown (Auburn)
10. BROWNS — OT Jedrick Wills Jr. (Alabama) — For weeks, I'd planned on putting Wirfs in this spot but his Combine performance may put him just out of Cleveland's reach at No. 10. Still, this is a good year to need a tackle, and Wills could help the Browns on either the left or right side.
11. Jets — OT Andrew Thomas (Georgia)
12. Raiders — DE K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU)
13. Colts — DT Javon Kinlaw (South Carolina)
14. Buccaneers — QB Jordan Love (Utah State)
15. Broncos — WR CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma)
16. Falcons — CB CJ Henderson (Florida)
17. Cowboys — CB A.J. Terrell (Clemson)
18. Dolphins — WR Jerry Jeudy (Alabama)
19. Raiders — WR Henry Ruggs III (Alabama)
20. Jaguars — OT Josh Jones (Houston)
21. Eagles — DE Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State)
22. Bills — LB Patrick Queen (LSU)
23. Patriots — S Xavier McKinney (Alabama)
24. Saints — WR Tee Higgins (Clemson)
25. Vikings — OT Ezra Cleveland (Boise State)
26. Dolphins — CB Kristian Fulton (LSU)
27. Seahawks — DT Ross Blacklock (TCU)
28. Ravens — S Grant Delpit (LSU)
29. Titans — WR Justin Jefferson (LSU)
30. Packers — LB Kenneth Murray (Oklahoma)
31. 49ers — OT Austin Jackson (USC)
32. Chiefs — RB J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State)
2nd Round
41) BROWNS — LB Zack Baun — It's hard to see the Browns addressing anything but the defense in the second round if they go with an OT in the first round. Baun might be an ambitious guess at this point of the draft, considering many have him as a potential late first-round or early second-round selection, but he'd be a nice addition to a Cleveland defense with some question marks at linebacker.
Nathan Zegura
1. Bengals — QB Joe Burrow (LSU)
2. Redskins – QB Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)
3. Lions – DE Chase Young (Ohio State)
4. Giants — LB/S Isaiah Simmons (Clemson)
5. Dolphins — QB Jordan Love (Utah State)
6. Chargers – QB Justin Herbert (Oregon)
7. Panthers – CB Jeff Okudah (Ohio State)
8. Cardinals – DT Derrick Brown (Auburn)
9. Jaguars – OT Mekhi Becton (Louisville)
10. BROWNS – OT Tristan Wirfs (Iowa) – The Browns find every team's dream scenario when the best player available also fits their biggest need. Andrew Berry will run to the podium to select the top tackle on the board and, in this scenario with the run on QBs, they are able to land Wirfs, who absolutely electrified athletically at the NFL Combine.
11. Jets – WR Jerry Jeudy (Alabama)
12. Raiders – WR CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma)
13. Colts – OT Jedrick Wills Jr. (Alabama)
14. Buccaneers – DE K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU)
15. Broncos – WR Henry Ruggs (Alabama)
16. Falcons – DT Javon Kinlaw (South Carolina)
17. Cowboys – WR Justin Jefferson (LSU)
18. Dolphins – CB C.J. Henderson (Florida)
19. Raiders – CB A.J. Terrell (Clemson)
20. Jaguars – S Xavier McKinney (Alabama)
21. Eagles – WR Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona State)
22. Bills – WR Tee Higgins (Clemson)
23. Patriots – DE A.J. Epenesa (Iowa)
24. Saints – OT Andrew Thomas (Georgia)
25. Vikings – CB Trevon Diggs (Alabama)
26. Dolphins – OT Josh Jones (Houston)
27. Seahawks – CB Kristian Fulton (LSU)
28. Ravens – LB Kenneth Murray (Oklahoma)
29. Titans – OT Austin Jackson (USC)
30. Packers – WR K.J. Hamler (Penn State)
31. 49ers – S Grant Delpit (LSU)
32. Chiefs — DT Ross Blacklock (TCU)
2nd Round
41. BROWNS – DE Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State) – After addressing the top need on the offensive line, the Browns turn their attention to the defensive line early in Round 2. The run on receivers and tackles pushes some talented edge players into the early second round, and the Browns pounce on Gross-Matos, who could step in and quickly become the long term running buddy to Myles Garrett. He is an incredible athlete who has the chance to have a very high ceiling as a double-digit sack generator in the NFL.
Jason Gibbs
1. Bengals – QB Joe Burrow (LSU)
2. Redskins – DE Chase Young (Ohio State)
3. Lions – CB Jeff Okudah (Ohio State)
4. Giants – OT Tristan Wirfs (Iowa)
5. Miami – QB Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)
6. Chargers – QB Justin Herbert (Oregon)
7. Panthers – LB Isaiah Simmons (Clemson)
8. Cardinals – OT Mekhi Becton (Louisville)
9. Jaguars – DT Derrick Brown (Auburn)
10. BROWNS – OT Jedrick Wills Jr. (Alabama) – I'm great with any of the top OTs in this draft. Don't over-think it. Go get a guy who you can hopefully plug and play at the tackle spot for the next 10 years AND keep your QB upright.
11. Jets – OT Andrew Thomas (Georgia)
12. Raiders – WR CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma)
13. Colts – QB Jordan Love (Utah State)
14. Buccaneers – LB K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU)
15. Broncos – WR Jerry Jeudy (Alabama)
16. Falcons – DT Javon Kinlaw (South Carolina)
17. Cowboys – S Xavier McKinney (Alabama)
18. Dolphins – CB C.J. Henderson (Florida)
19. Raiders – CB A.J. Terrell (Clemson)
20. Jaguars – LB Patrick Queen (LSU)
21. Eagles – WR Henry Ruggs III (Alabama)
22. Bills – WR Justin Jefferson (LSU)
23. Patriots – S Grant Delpit (LSU)
24. Saints – WR Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona State)
25. Vikings – DT Ross Blacklock (TCU)
26. Dolphins – OT Josh Jones (Houston)
27. Seahawks – DE Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State)
28. Ravens - LB Kenneth Murray (Oklahoma)
29. Titans – CB Trevon Diggs (Alabama)
30. Packers – WR Tee Higgins (Clemson)
31. 49ers – CB Kristian Fulton (LSU)
32. Chiefs – RB D'Andre Swift (Georgia)
2nd Round
41. BROWNS – LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Appalachian State) – This is what Gribble gets for making me try to figure out a pick in the second round. The Browns need to address some holes in the defense. They are going to need help at safety (which I would think they address in free agency), depth on the defensive line, especially at edge rusher and at LB. Davis-Gaither's numbers the past two seasons – 6.5 sacks and 15 pass breakups.