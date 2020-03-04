2020 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 1.0

1. Bengals – QB Joe Burrow (LSU) 2. Redskins – DE Chase Young (Ohio State) 3. Lions – CB Jeff Okudah (Ohio State) 4. Giants – OT Tristan Wirfs (Iowa) 5. Miami – QB Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) 6. Chargers – QB Justin Herbert (Oregon) 7. Panthers – LB Isaiah Simmons (Clemson) 8. Cardinals – OT Mekhi Becton (Louisville) 9. Jaguars – DT Derrick Brown (Auburn) 10. BROWNS – OT Jedrick Wills Jr. (Alabama) – I'm great with any of the top OTs in this draft. Don't over-think it. Go get a guy who you can hopefully plug and play at the tackle spot for the next 10 years AND keep your QB upright. 11. Jets – OT Andrew Thomas (Georgia) 12. Raiders – WR CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma) 13. Colts – QB Jordan Love (Utah State) 14. Buccaneers – LB K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU) 15. Broncos – WR Jerry Jeudy (Alabama) 16. Falcons – DT Javon Kinlaw (South Carolina) 17. Cowboys – S Xavier McKinney (Alabama) 18. Dolphins – CB C.J. Henderson (Florida) 19. Raiders – CB A.J. Terrell (Clemson) 20. Jaguars – LB Patrick Queen (LSU) 21. Eagles – WR Henry Ruggs III (Alabama) 22. Bills – WR Justin Jefferson (LSU) 23. Patriots – S Grant Delpit (LSU) 24. Saints – WR Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona State) 25. Vikings – DT Ross Blacklock (TCU) 26. Dolphins – OT Josh Jones (Houston) 27. Seahawks – DE Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State) 28. Ravens - LB Kenneth Murray (Oklahoma) 29. Titans – CB Trevon Diggs (Alabama) 30. Packers – WR Tee Higgins (Clemson) 31. 49ers – CB Kristian Fulton (LSU) 32. Chiefs – RB D'Andre Swift (Georgia)

2nd Round

41. BROWNS – LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Appalachian State) – This is what Gribble gets for making me try to figure out a pick in the second round. The Browns need to address some holes in the defense. They are going to need help at safety (which I would think they address in free agency), depth on the defensive line, especially at edge rusher and at LB. Davis-Gaither's numbers the past two seasons – 6.5 sacks and 15 pass breakups.