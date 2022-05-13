Schedule Release

Presented by

Top 5 matchups on Browns 2022 schedule

A couple primetime games and matchups against top teams in the league highlight the most intriguing games in the Browns’ 2022 schedule

May 12, 2022 at 08:05 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

051222_Top5Matchups

The Browns' 2022 schedule is out, and we're taking a look at the five most intriguing matchups — which includes both of the Browns' primetime games and other battles against some of the top teams in the league.

Week 3 | vs. Pittsburgh Steelers | 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

The Browns won't have to wait long for their first primetime game or their first battle against an AFC North rival.

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

It'll happen at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 against the Steelers, who will be entering a new era in 2022 with either Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett as their new quarterback. The matchup is the first of two primetime games for the Browns, who won't face the Steelers again until the regular season finale in Week 18.

The Browns have been especially strong on the Thursday night stage at home. They're 7-2 all-time at home on TNF and have won each of their last six TNF home games. A win here would give the Browns a 1-0 start against divisional opponents.

Photos: The Browns 2022 Schedule

The Browns' 2022 regular-season schedule has been released. Check out how the season unfolds with this photo gallery

Cleveland Browns' Andrew Hawkins (16) catches a pass as Carolina Panthers' Tre Boston (33) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
1 / 18

Cleveland Browns' Andrew Hawkins (16) catches a pass as Carolina Panthers' Tre Boston (33) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns game on October 8, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14–17
2 / 18

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns game on October 8, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14–17

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
3 / 18

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
4 / 18

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium
5 / 18

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium

Tight end Gary Barnidge (82) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 13-33.
6 / 18

Tight end Gary Barnidge (82) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 13-33.

Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
7 / 18

Safety Grant Delpit (22) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) and Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
8 / 18

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) and Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
9 / 18

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jordan Poyer (33) during an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns on September 25, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 24–30 in overtime.
10 / 18

Safety Jordan Poyer (33) during an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns on September 25, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 24–30 in overtime.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) dives in for a touchdown as Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) and inside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) try to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
11 / 18

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) dives in for a touchdown as Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) and inside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) try to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) blocks during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014, in Cleveland. The Browns won 22-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)
12 / 18

Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) blocks during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014, in Cleveland. The Browns won 22-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans game on October 15, 2017 at NRG Stadium. The Browns lost 17–33
13 / 18

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans game on October 15, 2017 at NRG Stadium. The Browns lost 17–33

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
14 / 18

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
15 / 18

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. The Browns won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)
16 / 18

Cleveland Browns defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. The Browns won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins on October 2, 2016 at FedexField. The Browns lost 20–31.
17 / 18

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins on October 2, 2016 at FedexField. The Browns lost 20–31.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
18 / 18

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Week 8 | vs. Cincinnati Bengals | 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

The Browns' first matchup against the reigning AFC champions will also take place on a primetime stage on Halloween in Cleveland, and it's almost a guarantee to be one of their biggest games of the year.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has yet to beat the Browns in three career starts, although Cincinnati has upgraded its offensive line this offseason and could boast an even better offense one year after a Super Bowl appearance. A win in this game would also send the Browns into their Week 9 bye week on a great note and inject confidence heading into the second half of the season.

Week 11 | @ Buffalo Bills | 1 p.m.

A trip to Buffalo begins what will likely be the toughest two-game stretch of the Browns' season. It's the first time the Browns have played the Bills since a home win in 2019, and the Bills have quickly morphed into one of the top teams in the league since.

Several intriguing matchups could be present here — Myles Garrett vs. Josh Allen; Deshaun Watson vs. Von Miller; Denzel Ward vs. Stefon Diggs; Tre'Davious White vs. Amari Cooper. It's the kind of heavyweight battle that offers a chance for the Browns to deliver a statement win and start a late-season playoff push.

Week 12 | vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 1 p.m.

One week after facing one of the most talented teams in the AFC, the Browns will play one of the top teams in the NFC and welcome Tom Brady to Cleveland.

Brady is 2-1 in his career in Cleveland. His last trip to FirstEnergy Stadium was in 2016, when he returned from his "Deflategate" suspension in Week 5 and led the Patriots to a 33-13 win. The Browns last beat Brady in Cleveland in Week 9 of 2010 with a 34-14 victory, propelled by 186 rushing yards and two touchdowns from RB Peyton Hillis.

This time, Brady — who was retired for 40 days this offseason before unretiring on March 13 — will be in his third season with the Buccaneers. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will be one of the top receiving duos the Browns face all season, and TE Rob Gronkowski could be in the mix, too, if he ends his free agency and returns to the Bucs.

Week 15 | vs. Baltimore Ravens | TBD

The league tagged this game as a possible Saturday flex option, so it could be moved into a primetime slot if both teams are in the thick of a race atop the AFC North.

If the game is indeed flexed, it would be the Browns' third home primetime matchup against a divisional rival. But the game is always big when the Ravens are the opponent, particularly when it's in the final leg of the season. Baltimore is the second of three divisional rivals Cleveland plays in its final five contests, so this game will almost certainly carry huge playoff implications.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Browns announce 2022 schedule

The Browns will host two primetime games and end the year against three divisional opponents in their last five games

news

5 Takeaways from Browns 2022 schedule

The Browns could have a golden opportunity for a fast start and capitalize in a home primetime setting against two divisional opponents

news

Browns announce 2022 preseason opponents

The Browns will play two preseason games at home

news

Browns will host New York Jets in 2022 home opener

The Browns will play the Jets in Week 2 at 1 p.m. for their first home game of 2022

news

2022 Browns schedule: Breaking down all 14 opponents

A look at what each opponent on the Browns 2022 schedule has done this offseason

news

2022 Schedule Release: Browns could face tougher opponents than strength-of-schedule suggests

The Browns own the 17th-hardest strength of schedule in the league, but several of their opponents could be in for improved seasons after a busy offseason

news

Browns single-game tickets to go on sale Thursday with NFL Schedule Release

Tickets will go on sale after the 2022 regular season schedule is announced Thursday at 8 p.m.

news

Dates, times set for 2021 Browns preseason schedule

Cleveland's 3-game schedule includes a home game with the Giants

news

5 intriguing moments in the Browns' 2021 schedule

Cleveland's 2021 schedule features plenty of big-time matchups in big-time spots

news

Social media reacts to Browns schedule release

With a Week 1 trip to Kansas City, three primetime games and a Christmas Day showdown in Green Bay, the Browns had plenty to discuss with their 2021 schedule

news

5 takeaways from the Browns' 2021 schedule

Three primetime games, a difficult Week 1 opponent and Christmas Day showdown are among the biggest notables on Cleveland's 2021 schedule

Advertising